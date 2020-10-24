Skull Squad Pack Has Arrived In Fortnite: How Much Does It Cost And How To Get It?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is definitely one of the most successful seasons we have seen in the battle royale game. Fortnite developers have been surprising fans by constantly adding new skins and cosmetics to the game's Item Shop, which included a multitude of limited-time offerings for the Fortnite Halloween-themed event.

The Skull Squad Pack is one of the latest additions in the battle royale game and it's now available for purchase through the Fortnite Item Shop. The new Skull Squad Pack has been introduced to celebrate the ongoing Fortnitemares event and it includes a number of Fortnite outfits.

How to get the Skull Squad Pack in Fortnite?

The Skull Squad Pack can be purchased directly from the Fortnite Item Shop. However, you should note that this item can't be purchased using V-Bucks. You will need to spend $19.99 to purchase the pack. The Skull Squad Pack has already arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop; however, you can also buy the package by heading over to the Microsoft Store or the PlayStation Store at the same price.

What's included in the Skull Squad Pack?

The Skull Squad Pack will feature the following cosmetics items when you make the purchase:

Fishskull Outfit

Bait Bones Pickaxe

Skull Squad Leader Outfit

Cuddly Bones Back Bling

Bone Boss Outfit

Creep Fried Back Bling

Beef Bone Pickaxe

Bone Ravage Outfit

Bone Wings Back Bling

Skelly Sailer Glider

Bony Wrap

The Skull Squad Pack has been recently added to the game and it will be available for purchase until the next two weeks. This means that you still have enough time to grab the bundle if you haven't already.

Epic Games has also added a slew of other items to the game for its Halloween event that is set to run until November 3. Players can also get a bunch of special items including the Blinding Lights emote, and the beloved Midas skin once it arrives in the Item Shop. Players can get the latest Fortnite Halloween-themed items and cosmetics across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Switch and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games