Where Is Sharky Shell In Fortnite Season 4? How To Finish within Top 25?

Epic Games has rolled out the next batch of weekly Fortnite challenges for Week 9 of Season 4. Most of the challenges available this week are fairly easy to complete. One such challenge requires players to land at Sharky Shell and finish within the top 25. While it sounds pretty straightforward, players may actually face trouble landing at this point as it's a brand new location on the map and is not a named POI. So, let us find out where is Sharky Shell in Fortnite and how to get there.

Where is Sharky Shell in Fortnite?

The Sharky Shell is one of the new locations Fortnite has added to the map as part of the ongoing Halloween-themed festive event. The place is located towards the northwestern part of the Fortnite map.

Sharky Shell location

The red circle on the map indicates the exact location where you need to land to reach the Sharky Shell in Fortnite.

Image credits: Epic Games

However, as you make way to this location, you need to be cautious as there will be a horde of other players landing at the location as part of the challenge. This means that there is a greater chance of getting eliminated from the match before you reach within the top 25.

Once Fortnite registers the challenge as complete, you need to safely move out of the location. It is also advised that you stay away from the enemies until the game acknowledges that you have successfully made it to the top 25. You will also find a decent amount of loots once you land at Sharky Shell location.

You can complete the above task along with a number of other Fortnite challenges available in Week 9 of Season 4. However, you need to make sure that you have purchased the latest Battle Pass for Chapter 2, Season 4. Completing these challenges will allow you to level up your Battle Pass and earn various exciting rewards. The Fortnite Week 9 challenges are live across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube