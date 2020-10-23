Highest And Lowest Spot On Fortnite Map: How To Complete Week 9 Challenge?

Fortnite is in its ninth week of Chapter 2 of Season 4 and the challenges are now live on servers. Week 9 of the beloved Marvel-themed season offers plenty of unique Fortnite challenges that fans can complete to level up their Battle Pass. While most of the tasks are pretty straightforward this week, the challenge that might seem a bit tricky is the one that asks you to dance at the highest and lowest spots on the Fortnite map.

This could be also confusing for most players as the game does not specify the exact POIs where you need to perform these acts. So, if you are having trouble completing the challenge, this guide will help you complete the task in no time. So, let us guide you through both the highest and lowest spot on Fortnite map so you can complete the challenge in no time.

Highest and lowest spot on Fortnite map

The highest point in Fortnite

The highest point in Fortnite is located towards the bottom right corner of the map, south of Catty Corner and near the mountain's peak. Here, you simply need to perform a dance move and head over to the lowest point of the map.

The lowest point in Fortnite

The lowest point in Fortnite is at the Coral Castle. All you need to do is drop at the location, enter the castle, and bust a move to complete the challenge.

The red marker on the map below indicates the exact locations for both the highest and lowest points in Fortnite.

Image credits: Epic Games

Once you have enabled a dance emote at both the locations, the task will be completed and you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP. After completing the challenge, you can move on to tackle the rest of the challenges available this week. However, you need to make sure that you have purchased a Season 4 Battle Pass to complete all the tasks. The Fortnite Week 9 challenges are available across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood | YouTube