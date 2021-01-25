Genshin Impact Liben Location: Where Is Liben The Merchant Today?

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the most talked-about video games in the online gaming community. The online open-world RPG has racked up millions of downloads since its debut and it is still among the most played free-to-play titles out there. One of the reasons behind its success is that miHoYo has been constantly bringing new events in the game, which also comes with plenty of new content and quests.

The gaming studio has now introduced a new limited-time Marvelous Merchandise event where players can complete a bunch of missions to claim rewards. For the special event, developers have also brought back Liben the Merchant, who was first seen during the game's release. The Liben will be in appearing anywhere on the map throughout the event, making it difficult for players to track him down. Liben will be spawning at different locations every day, and he will require players to bring certain items in exchange for rewards like Ascension materials, Enhancement materials, Primogems, and Mora. So, let us take a look at Liben location in Genshin Impact.

Where is Liben in Genshin Impact?

Liben is currently in Mondstadt. Once you visit him, he will ask you to get a certain item which may include apples, carrots, sweet flowers, mushrooms, pinecones, sunsettias, and other such items. All you need to do is search for these items on the map and give it to him in exchange for rewards. The Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise event kicked off on January 23 and it is set to run until January 1 at 4 AM ET.

Genshin Impact is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. Windows PC users can download the game by visiting the official website of Genshin Impact at the link here. Mobile gamers can download Genshin Impact on mobile platforms by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play. As for PlayStation owners, Genshin Impact can be download for free via the PlayStation Store. Game developer MihoYo had confirmed earlier that Genshin Impact will also be arriving on Nintendo Switch, however, a release date hasn't been confirmed.

Image credits: miHoYo