Sony PS5 Restock Update For Amazon, Target, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy & More

Ever since its launch, the Sony PlayStation 5 has been hard to find. The PS5 had a major restock on Wednesday. However, the little stock of the console available was sold out in seconds. The restock on Target saw buyers check out the PS5 within minutes.

Major retailers like Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, and Best Buy have all been facing shortages as restocks are getting sold out within minutes of arrival.

Sony Playstation PS5 console restock update

The restock of PS5 happened in a flash and what little was made available, was out of stock in minutes. Ahead of the restock, retailers were on the longest dry spell for the console since it first launched in November 2020. Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, and Best Buy, all face the same issue. While GameStop and Best Buy had a quick selling restock, Walmart hasn’t had fresh stocks in a while. Customers cannot add PS5 to their baskets in Amazon at the moment and will have to wait for yet another restock.

Where to buy the PS5 console?

Currently, customers cannot buy PS5 on Amazon or Walmart or GameStop at the moment as it remains sold out. Once restocked, all major retailers will have the console up for sale. Moreover, customers can look for updates on the Sony PlayStation website and make their moves accordingly. Customers in India can check on leading e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Sony Center for any updates on PS5 restock.

PlayStation 5 September update

Sony had earlier released their second major update for the next-generation console, PS5. This update was released for both, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition as well as the standard edition and focused on enabling some of the features which were not supported by the console’s software.

The main changes brought in with PlayStation 5 September Update includes support for 3D audio onTV speakers, M.2 SSD storage expansion options, Control Center customisation, interaction option for the Game Base and much more. Sony had also released an official blog post on their website to explain all the changes made to the PlayStation 5.

In a major change, the company refreshed The Game Library that shows a special tag in front of PS5 games. Other changes to the console’s interface include adding new tags on the home screen. A full video was also released on PlayStation’s official Youtube channel to explain all the changes introduced with the PlayStation 5 September Update.

