Squad Crashing Issues Solved! Know Details About The Fix And Minimum Requirements

Video games are amongst the major things that are helping many people to pass time during this time of lockdown. Many multiplayer games such as Squad have become a spot for people to socialise virtually and enjoy playing together. However, many players have started reporting that Squad keeps crashing over and over again. The game is facing a huge server issue and the company's official twitter handle has recently announced that they have fixed the problems. But, if you are still facing a similar problem even after the internal server changes made by the Squad, here is a potential Squad fix that you can try right now.

UPDATE: We have a fix going out that will hopefully address the server crashing issues that players have been experiencing.



We sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding!https://t.co/hQ7eH7QxRB — Squad (@JoinSquad) May 8, 2020

Also Read | Amazon Alexa app not working: App keeps crashing on Android devices

We're currently under a denial of service attack that is causing the Squad server browser to be inaccessible. We're working to mitigate the attack and we apologize for the interruption. Hang in there, squaddies! https://t.co/hQ7eH7QxRB pic.twitter.com/980nXGa3AO — Squad (@JoinSquad) May 7, 2020

GPU device instance has been suspended

Sometimes the reason for such "Squad not working" errors can be that the GPU device instance is overlocked. This means if you are playing the Squad and your GPU is overclocked, then change it to the default clock speeds and the error should be fixed.

However, if you have not overclocked your GPU, then the reason can be that your GPU is not capable of handling the game properly. So, to fix the issue, lock your FPS to reduce the load on the GPU. Go to your game settings and adjust the Max Frame Rate to stop the Bannerlord freezing problem at the main menu.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile crashing after the update again; players complain about Miramar Map

Squad crashing on PC

Many players are reporting issues while trying to launch Squad after downloading Squad on their PC. Firstly, make sure that you meet the minimum system requirements to run the game. If your PC can’t handle this game, then the only solution is to upgrade your hardware. But if it’s up for the task of running the game, here are a few fixes that will help you resolve this issue-

Many players are facing problems while launching Squad on their PC. One of the few reasons could be that the PC is unable to meet the minimum system requirements to run the game. If your PC is unable to handle the game, the only way to fix it is by changing the hardware of your computer or laptop. But, if it can run the game, all you need to do is run the game as an administrator. Sometimes, even antivirus software cause problems in launching the game, so to fix this issue, try disabling it temporarily to check if it solves the launch error. And, if the problem continues, uninstall the game to stop Squad crashing issues, then re-install it and check to see if you can launch the game.

Also Read | DOOM Eternal keeps crashing on startup and the final level - Possible fixes

Minimum system requirements for Squad to solve crashing problems

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 (x64)

Processor: Intel Core I or AMD Ryzen with 4 physical cores

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 with at least 4 GB of VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 55 GB available space

Also Read | Facebook app keeps crashing? Learn how to tackle it effectively here