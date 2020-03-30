PUBG Mobile Crashing After Update Again; Players Complain About Miramar Map

PUBG Mobile had rolled out a major update, 0.17.0, on March 3. The update had been widely anticipated and the advertised features in the patch have finally gone live. As expected, the patch had introduced fans to a number of exciting features including the 2nd Year Anniversary: Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel, Arctic Mode, Death Replay, Colorblind Mode, Hardcore Mode and much more.

PUBG Mobile crashing

However, just like previous patches, the update has come with a few misses. A number of gamers have pointed out specific issues with the gameplay and mid-match crashes since the update; however, the issues continue to persist as many gamers are still reporting constant game crashes, especially with the second playable map - Miramar. Here are the latest reports from Twitter users:

New update frame rates are 100% better. Game crashing is not. Two today. Both on Miramar and both in fights. This has been going on far to long. STOP new content and just fix it!!! @PUBG_EU for once just get it right ffs. — UKLucifer (@Sussxguy) March 29, 2020

hey pubg how about getting rid of miramar so you guys can fix the stupid crashing on Xbox I KEEP CRASHING EVEYTIME IM ON IT @PUBG — theWolf116 (@Nategaming116) March 29, 2020

Hey @PUBG stop pushing that trash MIRAMAR map it keeps crashing cant even end a game or play that map for 2mins before it kicks me out — MeCaveman (@xHoAkxcaveman) March 23, 2020

QUIT MIRAMAAAAR OMG STILL CRASHING THIS MAP EVER CRASHES !!!! DEELETEEE THIS MAP!!!O@G — mario (@mario93515934) March 27, 2020

The developers have since issued a hotfix to resolve the issue; however, it didn't seem to work for most users. Here is the error that the game has been displaying for some players.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile