PUBG Mobile Crashing After Update Again; Players Complain About Miramar Map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile crashing after update again - Users have been reporting issues of constant game crashes while using the Miramar Map on their consoles. Get details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
PUBG Mobile crashing

PUBG Mobile had rolled out a major update, 0.17.0, on March 3. The update had been widely anticipated and the advertised features in the patch have finally gone live. As expected, the patch had introduced fans to a number of exciting features including the 2nd Year Anniversary: Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel, Arctic Mode, Death Replay, Colorblind Mode, Hardcore Mode and much more.

PUBG Mobile crashing

However, just like previous patches, the update has come with a few misses. A number of gamers have pointed out specific issues with the gameplay and mid-match crashes since the update; however, the issues continue to persist as many gamers are still reporting constant game crashes, especially with the second playable map - Miramar. Here are the latest reports from Twitter users:

The developers have since issued a hotfix to resolve the issue; however, it didn't seem to work for most users. Here is the error that the game has been displaying for some players.

PUBG Mobile crashing

Image credits: PUBG Mobile

First Published:
