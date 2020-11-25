Steam Black Friday Sales: Here Are All Details Of Upcoming Sale

Black Friday is just around the corner and people will be on the lookout to find some of the best deals for the post-Thanksgiving and pre-Christmas sale which will be commencing on November 27, 2020. The sale is only a few days away and potential buyers have already started to flock various websites in order to check out Black Friday deals which will be made available to them in the near future. However, the next sale on the Steam platform will be taking place on November 25, 2002, itself. While this basically Steam's Black Friday sale, they have titled it to be the 'Autumn Sale 2020'. Check out details about it below -

Also read: Black Friday deals: Here are some of the best offers on the washer-dryer combo

Steam Black Friday sales

Steam Black Friday sales will be kicking off on November 25, according to a dedicated Steam fan website. A Steam sale countdown has also been put up on the fan website which states that the platform will be starting its sale in a few hours. However, fans need to note that the sale's date has not been actually confirmed by the official sources yet as they always tend to surprise fans by announcing it on the day of the sale itself. There has been no word on the sale date from Valve either. However, the previous years' sales have kicked off around November 26 and November 21, which makes the November 25 date to be on the right track.

Also read: Top 4 Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle; Read more

The website furthermore reported that the sale will come along with Steam Awards nominations on the same day. The Steam Awards this year around are expected to add to new categories like 'Best Soundtrack' and 'Sit Back And Relax'. Interested users need to know that since the date of the Steam Autumn Sale has not been confirmed yet, the inventory in the sales has not been confirmed yet either. However, fans can expect items based on previous sales like exciting deals on PC games, action-adventure games, and RPG games. Fans need to note that there are multiple platforms along with Steam which are offering deals on Black Friday sale. Epic Games Store is also expected to give major deals on the Black Friday sales.

Also read: Mivi Duopods M40 Review, Specifications, Price, Box Content & More

Also read: Mivi M80 DuoPods Review: Should You Consider Buying The M80 DuoPods?