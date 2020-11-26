Steam Black Friday Sales: Here Are Some Of The Best Deals In India

Steam Black Friday sale, which is titled as Steam Autumn Sale is live right now. It is one of the biggest sales for storefront PC games where buyers can acquire some of the hottest game at a discounted price. This year around, the sale extended to even premium titles such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, XCOM 2, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Along with these offers, Steam is also maintaining the tradition of The Steam Awards where users can simply vote for their favourite games and win rewards like badges, etc. The Steam Autumn Sale will be going on till December 1, 2020, and will end at 11;30 PM IST. Check out some of the best deals from the sale below -

Also read: Bass Pro Black Friday: Here's a list of best Bass Pro Black Friday deals

Steam Black Friday Sales

This year, some of the lucrative deals came on PC games which is an established market in the country. Games like Among Us, PUBG, and more were available at a discounted rate for up to 80% which is surely a deal to grab. The latest indie rage game Among Us is now available at the Steam store at just ₹159, having a 20% off. While it is a sweet deal, the least this game was priced at was ₹49 during the initial opening of the sale. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was priced 50% off at ₹499 for PC. Besides this, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) is also available at the discounted rate of ₹1,049.

Also read: Blizzard Black Friday Sales brings in huge discounts on some of iconic releases

Payday 2 is now priced at ₹174, the lowest this game was priced at was ₹34 in the Steam game store. Whereas, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Siege is priced at ₹494, having a discount of 67%. It would interest readers to know that Rainbow Siege has gone as low as ₹20 in the previous sale. ARK: Survival Evolved is priced at ₹219, having a whopping 80% off the original price.

Marvel's Avengers game may not have been the homerun fans expected it to be but with an asking price of ₹1,499, the bleak and uninteresting ensemble of Marvel heroes may be worth it for some. In conclusion, the Steam games sale is going full frontal till December 1, 2020, and fans can avail their anticipated games in half or less price.

Also read: Belk Black Friday sale and deals 2020: Get the list of best deals

Also read: Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games: Get the list of best deals

(Source: official steam website)