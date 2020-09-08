Street Fighter 5 Moves: Complete List Of SFV Game Mechanics And Basics

Street Fighter 5 is a complicated game that comprises unique move skillsets to complicated combinations, plus other elements which make it confusing for new players. Read below for an overview of the basic skills, fighting mechanics and Street Fighter 5 combos.

Street Fighter 5 Moves List and Fighting Mechanics

Fighting games are commonly played on extra peripherals like Arcade Sticks and Fight Pads. Since the game was released on console so here is the button layout for PlayStation 4:

Light Punch: Square

Light Kick: Cross

Medium Punch: Triangle

Medium Kick: Circle

Heavy Punch: R1

Heavy Kick: R2

All Three Punches (EX): L1

All Three Kicks (EX): L2

Blocking

One of the easiest stumbling blocks for newer players in the world of fighting games is simply forgetting to block. In Street Fighter V, blocking is accomplished by holding away from your opponent – either Back (standing block) or Down and Back diagonally (crouching block).

Some moves hit low, and so are best blocked crouching. Some other moves can knock you out of a crouching block, so be careful. When blocking, remember you can then activate a V-Reversal on a foe, described below, to turn the tables on them.

Dashing

A hugely important part of Street Fighter that’s often overlooked by newcomers is dashing. By Double Tapping the stick either forwards or backward, your character will do a quick dash in that direction.

A dash backwards can often take you out of the range of an attack, while a dash forwards can bring you within range for a grab or another close-range move – so learn this mechanic and use it wisely.

The range of dashes varies from character to character, so be sure to get acquainted with the distance your character can dash in training mode.

The EX Meter

To perform an EX move, players need to press more than one attack button at the end of their combination. For example, the Hadoken is performed by pressing Quarter Circle Forward and punch, but the EX version of this move can be done by pressing Quarter Circle Forward and, this time, two taps of the punch button. This delivers more damage but letting the EX meter fill to the maximum will instead let the player perform super moves that are unique to each character and deliver maximum damage.

Street Fighter 5 Super Moves: V-Moves

V-moves help makes Street Fighter 5 a unique fighting game, and players will find three types of them here: V-Skill, V-Reversal, and V-Trigger. They each accomplish completely different things, so we'll go over them all.

V-Skill

Rather than one universal mechanic for Street Fighter V, Capcom has given each character a unique skill that can be used simply by pressing both Medium buttons together. This is unique for each character, so you’ll learn more about this on each character’s move list.

V-Reversal

New for Street Fighter V is the V-Reversal, a move that allows you to hit back at an aggressive opponent. While blocking their attack, simply tap forwards out of your block and press all three punch buttons – your character will ‘reverse’ their ongoing attack and knock them down. Be careful to get the timing right, as if you miss you will be letting your guard up and inviting in an attack.

V-Trigger

Street Fighter 5 introduces V-Triggers, the franchise's successor to Ultra moves and the Revenge Meter. As one might expect, the meter for V-Triggers fills up when players take damage - this is the red bar on the bottom of the screen. Once this meter fills up completely, the player can hit both heavy attack buttons to enter a powered-up state where their attacks deal more damage. Of course, it takes plenty of hits to get there, and it's more of a game-balancing move than anything else.

Throws

All characters have the ability to throw when close to the opponent by pressing LP and LK together. If you hold back while doing this, you will attempt to throw the opponent backwards, thus reversing your direction on the screen. A few characters can also throw while airborne, and that is noted in their individual move lists.

Throws can be broken out of by pressing LP and LK together at the same time your opponent tries to throw you.

Quick Rise & Back Rise

Players who are dealt a crunching blow will find their characters on their backs, winded after taking some damage. At this point, there are two options: remain on the ground until the character gets back up themselves, or get to it and jump up.

It can be done by pressing two punches to Quick Rise up where the player fell, or two kicks to Quick Rise and move away from the opponent. If a player is thrown, they can only Quick Rise where they fell. No character can Quick Rise after getting hit with a super move, which makes them even more devastating.

Stunning

Beating the story mode can give the players some level of experience with stunning which is a feature of the health meter. The stun meter can be found right below a player's health bar and when it's full, the player goes into a powerless state and blocking blows isn't possible in that state. As the player takes more damage, this meter fills up and goes down when the player blocks an attack successfully.

The stun feature prevents players from spamming the block move which in turn forces such players to fight instead of just sitting back and blocking.

Image Credits: eventhub / Street Fighter 5 / streetfighter site | Promo Image Credits: Capcom