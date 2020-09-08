Street Fighter 5: Ken's Guren Enjinkyaku Combo And Complete Moves List

Street Fighter 5 features a side-scrolling fighting gameplay system which is similar to the previous games in this series. The game also introduces the "V-Gauge". Ken also received a new style makeover which makes him even stronger. Read below for a list of combos for Ken in Street Fighter 5.

Street Fighter 5: Ken moves list

Ken is also able to use fireballs like Ryu, but he differs from his sparring partner, especially in Street Fighter V, with his ability to ‘rush down’ opponents – get in their face and force them to take evasive action or take massive damage. His V-Skill and V-Trigger are built to assist with this style of play.

V-Skill: Quick Step (MP, MK Simultaneously)

Ken dashes forwards in a short run. Moves can then be executed directly out of this dash – even a throw, which is an ideal nasty surprise for your opponent. It's the perfect pressure tool.

V-Trigger: Heat Rush (HP, HK Simultaneously when V-Trigger Gauge is full)

Ken dashes forwards here too, but after coming out of the dash he’s imbued with fire. His moves are significantly buffed, with his Light Punch uppercut incredibly hard to punish and his Spinning Kick now more deadly, among others. This lasts until the V-Trigger Gauge depletes.

Special Moves

Hadouken (Quarter Circle Forward + Punch)

Ken tosses a fireball from his bare hands. The speed of the fireball is influenced by the punch button you choose – LP slowest, up from there. An EX fireball is the fastest of all, and more powerful, while the V-Trigger version has changed properties.

Shoryuken (Z-Motion + Punch / Forward, Down, Forward + Punch)

The height & strength of the uppercut is influenced by the button used, with LP being the shortest and least damaging and HP the highest and most painful. Stronger uppercuts leave you more open to attack if missed or blocked, so be careful. A V-Trigger is there for this move along with an EX move.

Press forwards and then quickly pull down and perform a fireball motion, complete with the punch at the end. So long as you do this in one slick move, a Shoryuken will come out.

Tatsumaki Senpukyaku (Quarter Circle Backwards + Kick)

Ken spins in a circle and travels across the screen. This move passes through projectiles like Fireballs if timed correctly. An airborne variant is also available so it can be also performed in the air.

Critical Art (Super) – Guren Enjinkyaku (Quarter Circle Forwards x2 + Kick)

Ken dashes forwards with a speedy kick. If it catches, it kicks into a full animation move which does a significant amount of damage.

Target Combos: HP, HK and MP, HP, HK

These two sequences of button presses will, with the correct timing, always string together. The latter, MP, HP, HK, always ends in knocking the opponent down and is a good way to take control of the situation once you get a hit in.

Unique Moves:

These moves are ‘normal moves’, but are executed when pressing certain button combinations or sequences, and often have specific uses and properties.

Thunder Kick (Forward, Hold Hard Kick)

Inazuma Kick (Back + Medium Kick)

Chin Buster (Back + Medium Punch)

Chin Buster 2nd (Back + Medium Punch > Hard Punch)

Lion Breaker (Medium Kick > Hard Kick)

Image Credits: Street Fighter 5 / streetfighter website

Promo Image Credits: Capcom