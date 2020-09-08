NBA 2k21: List Of 10 Best Dribble Moves For You; Know How To Select Moves Here

NBA 2k21 is amongst the leading virtual basketball games available for players. It has an interface that provides gamers with the real-life thrill of an ongoing match. However, to make the gaming experience seem more real, the game developers have also added some interesting features that allow a player to choose their favourite moves such as dribble moves in NBA 2k21. This the reason why many players keep searching for the best dribble moves in NBA 2k21. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Best dribble moves in NBA 2k21

Knowing the best dribble moves in NBA 2k21 and their combinations will not only increase your chances of winning but it will also help you understand which move suits you the best. It has been observed that many players find numerous other moves better than what many players suggest. So, this is the reason why we bring to you the list of the best dribble animations in NBA 2k21.

10 Best Dribble animations in NBA 2k21

Moving Crossovers: Pro 8 & Pro 2 Moving Behind the Backs: Pro 3 & Pro 5 Moving Spin: Basic 1 & Pro 4 Moving Hesitations: Pro 3 & Pro 5 Park Size-Up: Park 13, Park 5 & Park 11 Basic Size-Up Packages: Pro 6 & Pro 5 Size-Up Escape Packages: Pro 2 & Pro 4 Sig Size-Up Dribble Style: Quick Triple Threat Styles: Normal 2, WNBA 4 & Normal 1

Once you know these NBA 2k21 Dribble moves, you will understand more about how to use them especially the combo. However, as the game is quite popular, many new players keep joining the gaming community. Some find it hard to find where to select dribble moves in NBA 2k21. If you have a similar doubt, below is how you can change and select Dribble moves.

How to select Dribble Moves in NBA 2k21?

To select Dribble move in 2k21 you need to go to the 'MyPLAYER Appearance' tab.

Now, choose the 'My Animations' section to change the moves

In this menu, you will find several options to adjust shots, dunks, layups, dribble moves and more.

Select 'Dribble Moves' and start choosing your favourite moves.

Promo Image ~ NBA 2k21 Twitter

