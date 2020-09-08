Street Fighter 5: Ryu's Shinku Hadoken Combo And Complete Moves List

Ryu is the main protagonist of Street Fighter and one of the most recognizable characters in the fighting game. From normal moves to special moves, Ryu has a lot of skills and techniques in his arsenal. Read below to check out all the moves of Ryu in Street Fighter 5 as of 2020.

Street Fighter 5: Ryu moves list

Skills

V-Skill: Mind’s Eye (MP, MK Simultaneously)

This is one of the Ryu moves in which the player needs to time the attack a lot (with practice) to catch your opponent's attack. With practice, it's possible to parry each attack of Chun-Li's super move so this attack can be deadly. Just be careful as it leaves the player open to counter as well.

V-Trigger: Denjin Renki (HP, HK Simultaneously when V-Trigger Gauge is full)

Can be used when the V-Trigger gauge is full, this triggers Ryu’s Denjin Renki to power him up. This makes Ryu’s moves more powerful. Joining moves together into combos becomes easier, plus he gains the ability to charge his fireballs by holding down the punch button when throwing them. Fully charged or EX fireballs will help to break defences, including blocks.

Special Moves

Hadouken (Quarter Circle Forward + Punch / Down – Forward – Punch)

Ryu tosses a fireball from his bare hands. The speed of the fireball is influenced by the punch button you choose – LP slowest, up from there. An EX fireball is the fastest of all, and more powerful.

Shoryuken (Z-Motion + Punch / Forward – Down – Forward – Punch)

Ryu’s rising uppercut, his anti-air attack. The height & strength of the uppercut is influenced by the button used, with LP being the shortest and least damaging and HP the highest and most painful. Stronger uppercuts leave you more open to attack if missed or blocked, so be careful.

Many beginners find the Shoryuken motion difficult to pull off. Press forward and then quickly pull down and perform a fireball motion, complete with the punch at the end. Do this in one slick move, and a Shoryuken will come out.

Tatsumaki Senpukyaku (Quarter Circle Backwards + Kick / Down – Back – Kick)

Ryu spins in a circle and travels across the screen. This move passes through projectiles like Fireballs if timed correctly. It can also be done in the air. An EX version is available but does not travel, instead of spinning in place to do more damage.

Critical Art (Super) – Shinku Hadouken (Quarter Circle Forwards x2 + Punch / Down – Forward – Down – Forward – Punch)

Ryu’s ultimate move is Shinku Hadoken, a gigantic, powerful fireball that flies across the screen. Execute it by doing the Hadouken motion twice, then pressing the punch button. During V-Trigger mode, this attack becomes the even more devastating Denjin Hadouken.

Target Combos: HP, HK and MP, HP, HK

These two sequences of button presses will, with the correct timing, always string together. The latter, MP, HP, HK, always ends in knocking the opponent down and is a good way to take control of the situation once you get a hit in.

Unique Moves

These moves are ‘normal moves’, but are executed when pressing certain button combinations or sequences, and often have specific uses and properties. Try them in training mode to see what they’re useful for!

Collarbone Breaker (Forward + Medium Punch)

Solar Plexus Strike (Forward + Hard Punch)

Axe Kick (Back + Hard Kick)

Image Credits: Street Fighter 5 | Promo Image Credits: Capcom