No Vehicles In Warzone? Lobby-ending Glitch Triggered By Vehicles Explained

Game breaking bugs in the mainstream games have become quite common in recent days with no real explanation as to what triggers them. Recently, a new bug in Call of Duty Warzone was triggering a glitch which causes the game lobby to crash altogether and ends the game. The bug was caused by the vehicles parked outside the game's map which confused players furthermore. However, Warzone's developer Infinity Ward has now announced an update which will remove all vehicles. The update has already started rolling out on platforms and will 'temporarily' removing all the vehicles from the game. Check out Infinity Ward's tweet below -

While Call of Duty Warzone has been one of the big game in the mainstream league, it comes with its own set of glitches. In the vehicle glitch, one player can seemingly end the match for all the players in the lobby by not doing much. Players could easily to drive a vehicle outside the map and stop the warning timer which just in a few second would result in the lobby to crash and end the game for all the players. While it is evident that a player triggering the glitch does not receive any benefits as even they get kicked out of the game, the glitch was somewhat being used to frustrate other players.

Infinity Ward, who have confirmed that the vehicles are only temporarily disabled in Warzone has not provided a thorough timeline as to when the glitch will be fixed. But, it is not the only glitch the developer is currently dealing with. Just a few days back, players had reported a glitch where after using the in-game Buy Station, they would get stuck in one position and could not move their avatars in the game.

While the previous glitch was not as dire a the lobby-ending glitch floating in the game now, it froze players in the game which resulted in them in dying during an enemy ceasefire. The recent glitch which prompted Infinity Ward to remove vehicles from the game was seen across different platforms. Players on all PC, PS4 and Xbox One have noticed the glitch.

