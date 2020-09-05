How To Raid In Crusader Kings 3: Guide, Tips, Raid Types In CK3

Crusader Kings 3, which is a sequel to Crusader Kings II from 2012, got released on September 1, 2020. Read on below to know how to raid in Crusader Kings 3.

How to raid in Crusader Kings 3: Crusader Kings 3 Guide & Tips

Crusader Kings III is one of the most popular strategy games ever made. Set in the Middle Ages, it is developed by Paradox Development Studio and published by Paradox Interactive. Crusader Kings III is a sequel to Crusader Kings I (2004) and Crusader Kings II (2012). The game's first announcement was made during PDXCon in October 2019 and was released on September 1, 2020.

Raiding in Crusader Kings 3 is a way of gaining gold and prestige at a minimum expense. Raiding means attacking other players to loot their stuff. Rulers can send their armies to raid bases or settlements. It also depends on your religion as to what kind of war you can wage.

There are two types of raids in CK3 and both have different risks. You can't raid if your army is already in a war, so you need to be at peace first else the option to raise your army as raiders won't be available. Once you are not at war, enter the military menu and find the option at the top named "Raise All as Raiders." This raises your army for battle.

Once you have your army raised, you can send your army to attack any ruler. After a successful raid, your army will have the gold from the enemy ruler. The gold is added to your coffers once your army returns. It also increases your prestige along with the gold you pillaged.

The mechanics are similar to many of the multiplayer games where one player attacks the other to loot their stuff. Also, if the enemy ruler defeats your army before they return into your territory, you lose everything you have collected. It also puts you into a time limit in which you can't raid again for that short period of time.

Raiding for Captives in CK3

This is another type of raiding in which you can raid for captives. Raiding for Captives is a special type of war where the main goal is to capture prisoners for sacrifice. You receive captives instead of gold. After you win a war using this type of raiding, you gain prisoners from the enemy territory. You can use them all for sacrifice from the court menu and receive piety.

These two types of raids are essential for the cultures to which they’re available. Raiding for captives allows you to gather piety as you don’t have access to pilgrimages.

Promo Image Credits: Crusader Kings 3