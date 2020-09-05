COD ends Partnership With Tencent Games? Know Details

COD: Mobile, COD Warfare, and COD Warzone are amongst the many interesting survival games. The COD: Mobile was launched on October 1, 2019. It comes with console-quality HD gaming that supports perfectly on any smartphone device with customizable controls, voice and text chat, and thrilling 3D graphics and sound. This alluring mobile game has been facing a backlash for being a Chinese application and as per the recent reports by GamingonPhone, Activision has parted ways with the Chinese conglomerate Tencent and its subsidiary TiMi studios.

COD ends partnership with Tencent

The multiplayer online game COD: Mobile published by a US-based company called Activision has been making players go crazy with an interface in which 100 players in a Battle Royale battleground fight to survive till the end. When the game came out on all the app stores, the loading screen of the game gave credits to Tencent games and TiMi studios for their efforts. Nevertheless, it has been observed by many players of the survival game that after the COD Mobile Season 9 update rolled out, Activision has removed credits to these developer organisations from the loading screen.

Call of Duty has quite a good name in the gaming community with a line-up of intriguing mobile, PC and console games. While Activision has removed the credits for Tencent games, GamingonPhone revealed two reasons why the app developer took such a step. The first reason that was brought forward revealed that the company must have removed the credits as Trump has restricted US-based organisations from conducting transactions with Tencent. Activision seemingly did not want COD Mobile global version to be affected by such an order, and it parted ways with the Chinese company.

The other reason cited by the report claims that Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile is reportedly copying features of COD Mobile. This is not only creating problems for the US-based app developer but many things including Gun game mode, aerial platform, locations, etc. have been reportedly copied and implemented in the game. Nevertheless, Activision has not given any official announcement for the same on its social media handle. Many tech enthusiasts also speculate that this move could also possibly mean that the organisation does not want the Indian government's move to ban Chinese apps affect its gaming community in the country.

Promo Image: Activison Twitter

