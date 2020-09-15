Summoners War Tier List: The Best Monsters In The Game, Ranked

Summoner War is a free-to-play RPG (Role-playing game) for the mobile gaming platform which has more than 70 million players over the world. It is a fantasy game with many monsters of different tier and game modes for player vs player and player vs environment. A proper collection of monsters for each tier is really important. Read on to know about the best monsters in summoners war.

Summoners War Tier List and the Best Monsters to use

This guide will be useful to determine which of the monsters one should use for farming and building. This list will also help players to find out as to which of the monsters they should use the summoning stones for. Non-farmable Nat 5's are not included in this list as most of the players won't have access to them. The rankings of each monster depend on how well that monster performs in a Player Vs Player ranked mode. Below is a list of the best monsters in summoners war for PvP for 2-star, 3-star, and 5-star monsters.

Best 2-Star Monster for PvP

1. Konamiya (Water Garuda)

Use: Fusion, Raid (R5), Hall of Fire (Early Game), Guild Wars, GB10 (Early Game)

How to get it: Unknown Scroll, Social Summon, Secret Dungeon, Magic Shop, Reward from Challenge Quest System (Mission IV)



Best 3-Star Monsters for PvP

1. Racuni (Fire Harg)

Use: Guild Wars, RTA

How to get it: Unknown Scroll, Social Summon, Mystical Scroll, Mystical Summon, Fire Scroll, Temple of Wishes

2. Bulldozer (Fire Frankenstein)

Use: Guild Wars Offense, RTA (Niche Teams)

How to get it: Unknown Scroll, Social Summon, Mystical Scroll, Mystical Summon, Fire Scroll, Temple of Wishes

3. Copper (Wind Living Armor)

Use: Guild Wars Offense, RTA (Niche Teams)

How to get it: Unknown Scroll, Social Summon, Mystical Scroll, Mystical Summon, Wind Scroll, Temple of Wishes

4. Kahli (Fire High Elemental)

Use: Fusion, Guild Wars Offense, RTA Offense (Niche Teams), DB10 (Late Game Speed Team)

How to get it: Unknown Scroll, Mystical Scroll, Mystical Summon, Social Summon, Fire Scroll, Temple of Wishes, Vrofagus Ruins (Scenario Drop)

5. Fran (Light Fairy Queen)

Use: NB10 (Speed Team), Guild Wars, RTA, Dimensional Hole

How to get it: Exclusive Event SD, Ancient Coin Magic Shop

6. Megan (Water Mystic Witch)

Use: GB10 (Early Game), DB10 (Early Game), Guild Wars (Early Game), Arena Offense

How to get it: Unknown Scroll, Mystical Scroll, Mystical Summon, Social Summon, Water Scroll, Temple of Wishes

7. Kabilla (Light Harpy)

Use: Guild Wars, Arena Offense

How to get it: Scroll of Light & Darkness, Temple of Wishes

8. Jultan (Dark Werewolf)

Use: Guild Wars, Early Game PvP

How to get it: Scroll of Light & Darkness, Temple of Wishes

9. Groggo (Light Golem)

Use: Guild Wars, ToA (Niche Stages)

How to get it: Scroll of Light & Darkness, Temple of Wishes

10. Eshir (Light Werewolf)

Use: Guild Wars, Early Game PvP

How to get it: Scroll of Light & Darkness, Temple of Wishes

11. Rina (Water Epikion Priest)

Use: Arena Defense, Guild Wars Offense (Niche Use)

How to get it: Unknown Scroll, Mystical Scroll, Social Summon, Water Scroll, Temple of Wishes



Best 5-Star Monsters for PvP

1. Theomars (Water Ifrit)

Use: GB10 (Early Game), DB10 (Early Game), NB10 (Early Game), Raid R5 (Early Game), Rift Beasts, Labyrinth, Guild Wars

How To Get it: Guild Shop

2. Jeanne (Light Paladin)

Use: Guild Wars, RTA, ToA, Labyrinth

How To Get it: Monster Fusion

3. Tesarion (Fire Ifrit)

Use: Raid R5 (Early Game), ToA (Niche Stages), Guild Wars, RTA

How To Get it: Guild Shop

4. Elsharion (Light Ifrit)

Use: Guild Wars, RTA, Wind Elemental Dungeon

How To Get it: Ancient Coin Magic Shop

Image Credits: summonerswar.com

Promo Image Credits: Summoners War