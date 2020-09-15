DB Fighterz Patch Notes Implement Important Balance Changes And Adjustments

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have released the patch notes for the latest update of its highly energetic fighting game DB FighterZ. The new Dragonball Fighterz update essentially aims to boost a number of characters and Z Assists that have been underutilized so far. The changes will soon go live across gaming consoles, followed by a Steam update on September 16.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Season 15 Release Date And New Royale Pass Details

DB Fighterz patch notes

System changes

Z Assist - C Type

The attack’s startup has been sped up (except for cases when the opponent is in Hitstun).

Damage scaling has been reduced.

Specific Aerial Special Moves

Landing attacks outside of the screen high up in the air will now have the camera centre back on the action.

Training

Counterattack conditions can now be set in the “Enemy Settings".

Also Read | Prime Gaming Members To Get Free Valorant Loots: How To Claim Your Free Valorant Rewards?

Character balance update

Super Saiyan Goku

Crouching Medium Attack

The move’s startup has been sped up.

Z Assist - Type B

The move’s startup has been sped up.

Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta

Standing/Crouching/Jumping Unique/Jumping Down and Unique Attack

The move’s hitbox has been enlarged.

The move will be performed even when the heavy attack button is pressed.

The input conditions have been changed when they are performed repeatedly.

The knockback has been adjusted.

Big Bang Attack, a super attack, or a meteor attack can now be performed if the attack misses.

Damage has been adjusted.

Jumping Unique Attack

The distance moved during the beginning of the attack has been adjusted.

The move’s startup has been sped up.

The stun time has been increased.

The amount hit stop on hit has been reduced.

Delay has been increased.

The trajectory will now change when it is performed during a mid-air super attack.

The trajectory will now change when it is performed during a Z Combo.

Piccolo

Standing Unique Attack

The attack will now hit the enemies when they are in Hitstun.

Standing/Crouching/Jumping Unique Attack

It will be possible to delay the attack by holding the button.

Demon Elbow - Heavy

Recovery has been reduced for cases where the attack does not come out.

Z Assist

The character now appears further forward.

Knockback has been adjusted on the mid-air hit.

Stun time has been increased.

Z Assist - C Type

Invincibility has been added when a character appears (except when the opponent is in Hitstun).

Also Read | Free Fire Advance Server OB24: How To Register And Download The APK File?

Cell

Perfect Attack

The mid-air version’s damage has been increased.

Jump and mid-air dash can now be reused post the mid-air version hits.

Perfect Attack - Medium and Heavy

The mid-air version’s startup has been sped up.

The distance moved during the mid-air version of the attack has been adjusted.

The recovery for the mid-air version has been reduced.

Z Assist - B Type

The move’s startup has been sped up.

Gotenks

Galactic Donuts

A special move or Z Change can now be performed in the second half of the attack’s animation when the initial hit lands.

A super dash can now be performed with extra input during the camera shift.

The character will get into a mid-air stagger animation as the initial hit lands against a sub-character.

The initial hit will no longer be able to KO the opponent’s main character.

Z Assist - A Type

The character will get into a mid-air stagger animation as the initial hit lands against a sub-character

The initial hit will no longer be able to KO the opponent’s main character.

Z Assist - B Type

The number of hits has been increased.

The damage has been adjusted.

Distance moved during the attack has been adjusted.

Also Read | Dragon Ball FighterZ Patch Notes 1.24 Make Adjustments To BP Value And Fight Mechanics

Image credits: Bandai Namco Entertainment