Tencent Share In Garena Free Fire: How Is Tencent Linked With Garena?

With the Indian government’s most recent crackdown on Chinese-linked mobile apps, more and more gamers in the country have been growing concerned about the origin of their favourite game titles. The IT Ministry has targeted a number of mobile games with its latest ban, including the likes of PUBG Mobile due to its links with Chinese tech giant Tencent.

While PUBG loyalists are now taking to their social media handles to convince game officials to break their ties with the Chinese technology conglomerate, they also seem curious to learn about other major gaming studios and publishers who may have some ties with Tencent. This is because they feel that any association with Tencent could further impact more such popular titles if the government continues to target Chinese-linked games in the future.

One such game that comes to mind is Garena Free Fire which also enjoys a decent following in India. Free Fire has been published by Singapore-based company Garena.

Tencent share in Free Fire

Garena is the digital entertainment arm of Sea Limited, a subsidiary of Tencent. Garena has also entered an agreement with Tencent, which allows it to publish Tencent’s mobile and PC games in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Tencent isn't involved with the development or publishing of Garena Free Fire, however, it owns 39.7% of shares at Sea Limited.

Tencent is one of the biggest companies in the video games industry. It has links with some of the largest video game studios and publishers around the world.

Is Free Fire banned in India?

No, Free Fire has not been banned in the country with the government's latest move against Chinese apps.

