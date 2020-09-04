Last Updated:

Tencent Share In Garena Free Fire: How Is Tencent Linked With Garena?

Tencent is one of the most popular video game companies in the world with an impressive portfolio of titles. Read on to learn about its ties with Garena.

Written By
Danish Ansari
Garena Free Fire

With the Indian government’s most recent crackdown on Chinese-linked mobile apps, more and more gamers in the country have been growing concerned about the origin of their favourite game titles. The IT Ministry has targeted a number of mobile games with its latest ban, including the likes of PUBG Mobile due to its links with Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Also Read | Can PUBG Break Partnership With Tencent To Avoid Ban In India?

While PUBG loyalists are now taking to their social media handles to convince game officials to break their ties with the Chinese technology conglomerate, they also seem curious to learn about other major gaming studios and publishers who may have some ties with Tencent. This is because they feel that any association with Tencent could further impact more such popular titles if the government continues to target Chinese-linked games in the future.

One such game that comes to mind is Garena Free Fire which also enjoys a decent following in India. Free Fire has been published by Singapore-based company Garena. 

Also Read | New Character In Free Fire: Hrithik Roshan Revealed As A New Playable Character Named Jai

Tencent share in Free Fire

Garena is the digital entertainment arm of Sea Limited, a subsidiary of Tencent. Garena has also entered an agreement with Tencent, which allows it to publish Tencent’s mobile and PC games in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Tencent isn't involved with the development or publishing of Garena Free Fire, however, it owns 39.7% of shares at Sea Limited.

Tencent is one of the biggest companies in the video games industry. It has links with some of the largest video game studios and publishers around the world.

Also Read | How Much Did Tencent Earn From PUBG Mobile In Recent Months?

Is Free Fire banned in India?

No, Free Fire has not been banned in the country with the government's latest move against Chinese apps.

Chinese apps banned

Here's a list of 118 Chinese apps banned in India:

  1. APUS Launcher Pro - Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
  2. APUS Launcher - Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
  3. APUS Security - Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner
  4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
  5. APUS Flashlight - Free & Bright
  6. Cut Cut - Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
  7. Baidu
  8. Baidu Express Edition
  9. FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
  10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
  11. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  12. CamCard Business
  13. CamCard for Salesforce
  14. CamOCR
  15. InNote
  16. VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
  17. Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
  18. WeChat reading
  19. Government WeChat
  20. Small Q brush
  21. Tencent Weiyun
  22. Pitu
  23. WeChat Work
  24. Cyber Hunter
  25. Cyber Hunter Lite
  26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  27. Super Mecha Champions
  28. LifeAfter
  29. Dawn of Isles
  30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  31. Chess Rush
  32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  33. PUBG MOBILE LITE
  34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  36. Dank Tanks
  37. Warpath
  38. Game of Sultans
  39. Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
  40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)
  41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
  42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon
  43. AppLock
  44. AppLock Lite
  45. Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  46. ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
  47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
  48. Music - Mp3 Player
  49. Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
  51. Cleaner - Phone Booster
  52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer
  53. Video Player All Format for Android
  54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor
  55. Photo Gallery & Album
  56. Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
  57. HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
  58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
  59. Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  60. Gallery HD
  61. Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
  62. Web Browser - Secure Explorer
  63. Music player - Audio Player
  64. Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
  65. Lamour Love All Over The World
  66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
  67. MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
  68. MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
  69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
  70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
  71. Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
  72. Ludo All-Star - Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  73. Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  74. Rangers Of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
  75. Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
  76. GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
  77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
  78. Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
  79. Tantan - Date For Real
  80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
  81. Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
  82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
  83. Alipay
  84. AlipayHK
  85. Mobile Taobao
  86. Youku
  87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  88. Sina News
  89. Netease News
  90. Penguin FM
  91. Murderous Pursuits
  92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
  93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
  94. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
  95. Little Q Album
  96. Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
  97. Hi Meitu
  98. Mobile Legends: Pocket
  99. VPN for TikTok
  100. VPN for TikTok
  101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant
  102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
  103. iPick
  104. Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
  105. Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
  106. Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
  108. AFK Arena
  109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games
  110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
  111. Mafia City Yotta Games
  112. Onmyoji NetEase Games
  113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
  114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
  115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
  116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  117. Soul Hunters
  118. Rules of Survival

Also Read | Can We Play PUBG With VPN After A Complete Ban Is Imposed By The Government?

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND