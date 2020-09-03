New Character In Free Fire: Hrithik Roshan Revealed As A New Playable Character Named Jai

Garena Free Fire is one of the highly successful battle royale games right now. The game is exclusive to the mobile platform and enjoys a huge following in several parts of Asia and Latin America. The free-to-play title has come a long way since releasing three years ago and continues to evolve as it constantly adds new features and content to the game. As part of its timely updates, Garena has also introduced fans to a wide range of playable characters in the game.

New character in Free Fire - Hrithik Roshan

Garena has now revealed Indian actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand new character in Free Fire. He will go by the in-game name of Jai and become the first-ever playable Indian character in the battle royale game. As far as his abilities are concerned, Garena is yet to offer details on that.

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most recognisable stars in the country who has starred in numerous hits over the years. The introduction of this new character is part of the company’s effort to offer a unique gameplay experience and tailor its content to appeal to the local gaming fans. The addition of the latest character will also attract new users to the video game.

When is Jai character coming in Free Fire?

If you are one of the people who are interested in playing Free Fire as Hrithik Roshan, you can download the battle royale game for free and check it out. The new character is not yet added in the game, however, it will soon be added with an update. The company will also offer more details surrounding the release date of the character and its abilities. In the meantime, you can download the game which is available on both iOS and Android devices.

This isn't the first time that Garena has introduced a popular personality in the video game. The company added Brazilian footballer named Lucas Silva Borges as a playable character in one of the recent updates. Previously, Garena had also introduced Jota and DJ Alok, who are also based on popular real-life personalities.

Image credits: Free Fire India | Instagram