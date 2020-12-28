The Long Dark System Requirements: What You Need To Have To Play This Game?

The Long Dark is an RPG survival-style gameplay. This game from Hinterland Studio is a first-person playing game where the player plays the game as a crash-landed pilot and finds his way through the harsh Canadian forest area after a natural disaster.

The long dark gameplay is an open-world game where the gamer must survive all the harsh challenges to find his way to safety. The game was launched on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2017 and it recently debuted on Nintendo Switch in September. If you are interested in The Long Dark dark gameplay, here is some exciting information for you.

Also read: Mumbai: Compulsory Quarantine For 14 Days For Passengers From UK, Middle-East, Europe & SA

The Long Dark system requirements

The survival game comes with some distinct The Long Dark system requirements. Whether you play in a PC or in a gaming console, you need to ensure your device fulfils all these criteria before playing. Here are some basic details of The Long Dark system requirements-

Also read: Apple Event Announced For September 15; Expected To Unveil New Hardware

The Long Dark PC requirements

If you want to play the PC game, here are details about the basic The Long Dark PC requirements-

Operating system: Minimum Windows 7

Memory space: 4GB RAM

Graphics: Minimum Intel 4XXX Series W/512MB VRAM

Storage: Minimum 7 GB(as the long dark size is 7GB)

Processor: Dual-core Intel i5 processor with 2 GHZ+

Sound card: regular board-chip sound card is enough

But if you want to have the best experience of the game, make sure your device follows these The Long Dark PC requirements-

Operating system: Windows 8 and above

Processor: Intel i7 CPU@ 2.6GHx or higher

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: nVidiaGeforce GTX 555 W or 1GB VRAM Or advanced models

Storage space: 8 GB

Sound Card: which supports surrounded feature

Also read: Air Quality Dips To 'severe' In Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad After Two Days

The Long Dark download

Those who want to play the game need to opt for The Long Dark download on their gaming console or on their PC. Those who are using a gaming console can visit the official page of their console brand and buy the game to download it.

If you are playing on your PC, you need to visit their official website and find The Long Dark download link. The download will start as soon as you click on the link. After the download is complete, you need to install it on your device according to the instructions.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Records 1,009 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

Please ensure that your device has at least 8 GB space free as The Long Dark size is 7GB.

The Long Dark on android

Android users can also play the game on Android devices. The minimum requirement is Android 8.1 or iOS 9.0 or above. You can easily install the game on your Android or iOS device with official The Long Dark download link from official sources.