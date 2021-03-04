TikTok Star 'Nothing Nowhere' Confuses Fortnite Fans After Claiming He "created The Game"

Twitter users went into a frenzy yesterday when a TikTok creator/musician took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “I currently have 437k people on TikTok convinced that I created Fortnite.” The ambiguous tweet left many Fortnite fans totally confused. Several Fortnite players took to Twitter to share their opinion on the same. The TikTok creator/ musician goes by the name NothingNowhere on TikTok and has over 400,000 followers on the platform.

i currently have 437k people on tiktok convinced that i created fortnite — TRAUMA FACTORY OUT NOW (@nothingnowhere) March 4, 2021

‘Nothing Nowhere’ Tweet that caused confused netizens

Musician Joseph Edward Mulherin is also known as “TRAUMA FACTORY OUT NOW” on Twitter, where the social media creator and music artist has 63,000 followers. He is a professional musician and rapper. At the moment it isn’t clear what happened on TikTok that prompted the creator to make the tweet, but it looks like the tweet was written in good humour.

According to a report in The Sun, the 28-year-old star has a group of musicians who help him perform in his live shows under the name “nothing, nowhere.” The Massachusetts native began uploading his songs on Soundcloud in 2015 and released his debut album in June of that year. Only two days ago, Mulherin took to his YouTube channel to share his brand new Fortnite song. Many fans took to the comments section to appreciate his music. It was probably this new song that might have caused some confusion among his fans on TikTok.

Who created Fortnite?

Fortnite was first teased by Epic Games back in 2011 at Spike Video Game Awards. The report in The Sun mentions that Epic Games hinted at the game release just three weeks after they initially came up with the idea. CEO Tim Sweeney is the highest in Epic Games’ chain of command and is also one of the brightest minds in the gaming industry and one of the main Fortnite creators. The game was very unique from what Epic Games had created in the past with the Unreal Tournament and Gears of War. The Sun states that the company had initially described Fortnite as "a world where you explore, you scavenge, you build and ultimately you survive."

The game was finally developed to be released on the Unreal 4 game engine. Its original release date was sometime in 2013. In 2015, the Game creators let 50,000 players play the beta which enabled the company to really understand the pros and cons of the game and how to make it better. However, Fortnite is most popular for its Battle Royale mode which wasn't released until September 2017. But it was in early 2018 when Fortnite Battle Royale took over the world, making Fortnite the biggest game on the planet.

