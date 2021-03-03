Taylor Swift Fans Mock John Mayer On TikTok Debut Video, Latter Says 'Hearing You Out'

Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties as they are popularly called, flooded the comment sections of John Mayer’s debut TikTok video. The first video that Mayer posted saw him taking a dig at himself as he could not turn the camera around and as his video was cut off at the fifteen-second mark while he was still speaking. The singer who had allegedly dated Taylor Swift for three months in 2009-10 was disliked by her fans after she released the song, Dear John, in 2010. Even though Taylor Swift denied revealing if the song was actually about John Mayer, the singer's fans had already declared their dislike for John Mayer.

John Mayer's debut does not go as planned

Swifties were not happy to see Mayer on TikTok and they did not hold back from saying so. Everything from the age difference between Taylor Swift and John Mayer to the duration of their relationship was mocked. "You’re not safe here john," a commenter wrote and received nearly 38,000 likes in the process.

"Taylor would know how to flip the camera," another comment read. "Tiktok knew what they were doing by putting this on every Taylor Swift stans [For You Page]." "I remember what you did to my bestie Taylor so I think it’s best if you leave," was the threat levied by one TikTok user. A fan of the Lovestory singer used the lyrics of her song Dear John to berate the Gravity singer, “Don’t you think nineteen was too young.”

John Mayer seemingly responded to the slew of negative comments he received by resorting to humour. He posted a video of him looking down and repeatedly shaking his head and wrote, "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out." The last TikTok post for the day from the singer came in the form of a song, "That was a weird day, that was a real weird day," with a caption that read: "Goodnight new friends!". Taylor Swift and John Mayer have allegedly not maintained a relationship after their breakup, as per Hollywood Reporter.

