Cardi B's Husband Offset Is 'TikTok Star In The Making' For Fans With His 'Up' Dance Cover

Ever since rapper Cardi B's latest single Up released on February 5, 2021, the peppy track has broken several records including the 'highest-debuting solo track by a female rapper on the Hot 100'. In addition to that, soon after its release, Up also went on to become one of the fan-favourite songs among content creators on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Now, Cardi B has shared her beloved husband Offset's dance cover to her latest single and it is all things hilarious for netizens.

Offset's performance to 'Up' leaves everyone in splits

After dropping the much-awaited music video of her new single Up on YouTube on Feb 5, Cardi B has been giving fans a sneak-peek into what went behind the scenes to shoot the video by sharing BTS videos on her YouTube channel. Soon after its release, the song was quick to top the playlist of millions of fans across the globe. Hundreds and thousands of dancers and content creators have also been sharing their dance covers to the record-breaking rap song. Now, among the many to do so is the Grammy Award-winning rapper's husband, Offset.

On Thursday, the WAP hitmaker took to her Instagram handle to share a video of Offset grooving to Up, flaunting some hilarious dance moves by making some goofy facial expressions. In the video, the Migos member could be seen sporting a printed white tank top, paired with printed white pants with hints of pink. Posting the video on her Instagram handle, wherein her hubby is seen replicating her hook step from the music video of Up in a rib-tickling way, Cardi wrote, "I hate him".

Check out Cardi B's Instagram post below:

Soon after the video surfaced online, it was quick to go viral across social media platforms. In less than 5 hours from posting, Cardi's video of Offset has raked over a whopping 4 million views and more than 11.5k comments as netizens flocked to the comment section of the post to express being left in splits. While one user jokingly wrote, "A Tiktok Star in the making", another wrote, "Offset be in his own world".

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Watch the music video of 'Up' on YouTube below:

