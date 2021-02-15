Valheim Developer, Richard Svensson Warns Players About Evil World Destroyer Bug

Valheim has managed to take over the gaming community. Because of the launch, it has been the most trending game of the community and the players seem to love it. But recently, the game’s developer has shared a post on his social media that has taken over the gaming community. So we have managed to gather all the information we could about the same.

Valheim's developer Richard Svensson on the Evil World destroyer bug

Iron Gate's CEO, Richard Svensson is a popular game developer and is popular for his contributions to the gaming industry. He recently managed to gain a lot of attention for his tweet about the evil world destroyer bug. He warned, “If you are playing Valheim this weekend, please backup your world and characters. The evil world-destroyer bug is still roaming free =( #valheim”. Richard mentioned that this is an evil bug that the Valheim team is yet to be able to reproduce even once. He wrote that it seems to occur more often if the player exits the game by ALT+F4, so one should try to use menu>exit instead. He further added, “in windows Worlds & characters are saved in C:\Users\Username\AppData\LocalLow\IronGate\Valheim\”. Well, this evil world-destroyer bug seems to be a big problem and the makers need to fix this issue as soon as possible. You can expect an upcoming Valheim update to fix this evil world-destroyer bug.

More about Valheim

Valheim is basically an exploring fantasy game that has been created with inspirations from Norse mythology and Viking culture. The game requires its players to begin the adventure at the relatively peaceful center of Valheim and face all the problems and challenges as they keep moving ahead in the game. It is also believed that the more you travel in this game, the more challenging the world becomes. Apart from fighting and battles, the players are also required to pick up valuable materials in order to craft deadlier weapons and better armour. The game also gives its players an opportunity to create Viking strongholds and outposts all over the world. The key to winning this game is creating longships and sailing the great oceans in search of exotic lands. The game was recently released and since then it has been dominating the gaming community.

