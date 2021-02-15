How To Get Silver In Valheim? How To Convert Ores Into Silver Bars?

Valheim has managed to take over the gaming community with a swift. Because of the launch, it has been the most trending game of the community and the players seem to love iit. They have recently been trying to solve their doubts about the game. So we have managed to gather all the information we could about the same. Read more to know about Valheim.

How to get silver in Valheim?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to Valheim and walkthrough for the game. They have recently been asking about how to get silver in Valheim and what objects can you craft after finding it in the game. This is because the new fantasy world game has been one of the most played games since it was launched recently. This is why the players are trying to know how to get sliver in Valheim and what objects can you craft after finding it in the game. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our small guide that could solve all your Valheim doubts right here. Read more about Valheim.

The players have been asking how to get silver in Valheim. Well, getting the silver might not be a problem, but using it might be. Silver can be obtained at Mountain Biome only after defeating the boss, Bonemass. The players will need to theen smelt the silver ore in bars to use them in a recipe. To build a smelter you will need twenty Stone and five Surtling cores. Fill the smelter with coal and put the silver in there to convert them into bars. Apart from that, we have also mentioned some recipes that could be used to make items from silver in Valheim.

Lox Cape - 6 Lox pelts and 2 Silver bars

Fang Spear -10 Ancient bark, 4 Wolf Fangs, 2 Leather Scraps, and 2 Silver bars

Drake Helmet - 20 Silver bars, 2 Wolf Pelt, and 2 Drake Trophy

Silver Shield -10 Fine Wood and 8 Silver bars

Silver Sword - 2 Wood, 40 Silver bars, 3 Leather Scrap, and 5 Iron bars

Frostner - 10 Ancient Bark, 30 Silver bars, 5 Freeze Glands, and 5 Ymir Flesh

More about Valheim

Valheim is basically an exploring fantasy game that has been created with inspirations from Norse mythology and Viking culture. The game requires its players to begin the adventure at the relatively peaceful center of Valheim and face all the problems and challenges as they keep moving ahead in the game. It is also believed that the more you travel in this game, the more challenging the world becomes. Apart from fighting and battles, the players are also required to pick up valuable materials in order to craft deadlier weapons and better armor. The game also gives its players an opportunity to create Viking strongholds and outposts all over the world. The key to winning this game is creating longships and sailing the great oceans in search of exotic lands. The game was recently released and since then it has been dominating the gaming community.

