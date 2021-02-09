Vulcan Reveals How Cloud9 Has Adapted To Perkz Play For The LCS Rivals

Vulcan is a popular 'League Of Legends' player that has been the talk of the gaming community. This is after he managed to express what he feels about the Cloud9 and LSC Rivals. The gamer recently spoke to Dexerto about Cloud9 and the players. To help, we have managed to gather all the information we have about the same. Read more

Vulcan talks about Cloud9 and Perkz

Vulcan believes that Cloud9 already has a lot of built-in synergies when compared to last year with [Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang and Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen]. He says that they are able to bring that into this year. It is well known that Cloud9 already has a very strong base but adding an experienced player like Perkz will naturally bring in some changes that will be needed. In the same context, Vulcan said that his team was pretty bad at playing around Perkz at first. He explained that Perkz’s gameplay is extremely different from Nisqy, thus it might take some time to get used to it. He also adds that Nisqy was always willing to sacrifice for the team. Vulcan also adds that Perkz is very straightforward about the plays he wants from his team. He also added that Perkz doesn’t really need to call him as he can read his mind where the two know what they want to have adapted to play around each other recently.

More about League of Legends

League of Legends is a popular multiplayer online battle arena game that has been developed and published by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows and macOS. The game is one of the most played games amongst the gaming community which can be proved by the 100 million unique viewers they had brought in for the 2019 League of Legends World Championship. The minimum prize pool for the competition was US$2.5 million so it certainly shows how big the game is. LOL gives the players three primary game modes: Summoner's Rift being the standard MOBA model, ARAM that gives a short but faster-paced experience and Teamfight Tactics is an auto battler mode for eight players. Initially, the game was just released with 40 champions in 2009 but as of November 2020, there are over 150. The game has won a number of different awards including The Game Awards 2020 as the Best Esports Game. Currently, the makers have been sharing a lot of updates for their game that has been the key to keep their players engrossed in the game.

