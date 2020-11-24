League Of Legends 10.24 Patch: Here Is Complete List Of Changes In LOL 10.24

Developed and published by Riot Games, League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena game for Microsoft Windows and macOS. A new champion known as Rell was recently leaked and is scheduled to come out along with the patch 10.25. The release date for this patch is Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Continue reading to know all about 10.24 patch notes.

League of Legends New Champion Rell Patch notes

Here is a complete list of main champion changes that were made in LOL 10.24 patch.

Champion Changes

Amumu W damage over time decreased. The new items and systems have pushed Amumu from strong to overwhelming. This damage over time is going to be pulled back in time. W - DESPAIR BASE DAMAGE OVER TIME DAMAGE 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 ⇒ 4/6/8/10/12 DAMAGE RATIO 0.5% AP per 100 AP (every half second) ⇒ 0.25% AP per 100 AP (every half second) BUGFIX Damage no longer occasionally fires at a slightly increased pace

Hecarim Passive bonus movement speed to bonus damage conversion decreased. E bonus movement speed decreased later and bugfixed. The new items give Hecarim a bit too much extra strength. So the Devastating Charge as well as the AD he gains from running fast is going to be pulled back. PASSIVE - WARPATH BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED TO BONUS AD CONVERSION 15-30% (level 1/3/6/9/12/15/18) ⇒ 12-24% (level 1/3/6/9/12/15/18) E - DEVASTATING CHARGE BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED 25-85% (based on time active) ⇒ 25-75% (based on time active) BUGFIX Hecarim no longer gains more than 25% movement speed immediately after casting E - Devastating Charge

Kayle Passive bonus attack speed reduced. Partially reverting back the change to Kayle’s passive from patch 10.23 to lower her whacking stacking. PASSIVE - DIVINE ASCENT BONUS ATTACK SPEED 2% per 100 ability power ⇒ 1% per 100 ability power

Samira Passive melee blade bonus damage ratio decreased; dash range against immobilized enemies decreased. With more items that grant both lifesteal and crit at her disposal, Samira poses a menacing threat in lane, even when being actively zoned out. Therefore the developers have planned to nerf her all-in potential. PASSIVE - DAREDEVIL IMPULSE MELEE BLADE DAMAGE RATIO 10% AD ⇒ 7.5% AD DASH RANGE AGAINST IMMOBILIZED ENEMY 800/850/900/950/1000 (level 1/4/8/12/16) ⇒ 650/725/800/875/950 (level 1/4/8/12/16)

Tryndamere Q bonus AD increased; bonus AD per 1% missing health increased. Since Tryndamere is doing critical hits less often and for less damage His damage is going to be Amped up. Q - BLOODLUSTBONUS AD 5/10/15/20/25 ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 BONUS AD PER 1% MISSING HEALTH 0.15/0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35 ⇒ 0.15/0.25/0.35/0.45/0.55

Varus Q Blight detonation cooldown reduction removed; damage from Blight effects detonated with Q are now increased by the amount of time Varus charges it for, up to 50% Q now shows crit text when fully charged. W bonus damage reduced; detonating a Blight stack on enemy champions Epic Monsters now reduces all basic cooldowns by 12% of the max cooldown per stack. R now snaps Varus to face the target direction on the start of cast missile speed reduced. As a consistent high-priority pick in Pro play, Varus’ tuning has often left players feeling unsatisfied. Shifting his power away from elements that are strong in Professional play—such as reliable CC and lane bullying—and back into Varus’ unique playstyle of charged arrows and spellweaving. Q - PIERCING ARROW BLIGHT COOLDOWN REDUCTION: Cooldown is no longer reduced by 3 seconds if Piercing Arrow detonates on a Blighted enemy BOW UP: Damage from Blight effects detonated with Piercing Arrow are now increased by the amount of time Varus charges it for up to 50% Additionally increasing the Piercing Arrow’s damage for up to 50% VFX: Piercing Arrow will now show crit text when fully charged W - BLIGHTED QUIVER BONUS DAMAGE 7/10.5/14/17.5/21 ⇒ 7/8/9/10/11 BOW DOWN Detonating a Blight stack on enemy champions and Epic Monsters now reduces all basic cooldowns by 12% of the max cooldown per stack R - CHAIN OF CORRUPTION NEWSNAPBACK Varus now snaps to face the target direction on start of cast MISSILE SPEED 1950 ⇒ 1500

Yasuo Passive critical doubling now takes place after Rageblade's on-hit calculations PASSIVE - WAY OF THE WANDERER ORDER OF OPERATIONS Way of the Wanderer's critical-related effects are now going to wait for activation until any other effects that use critical hits are taken care of. This critical hits chance is not going to get doubled before Guinsoo's Rageblade calculates its on-hit damage.

Yone Passive crit doubling now takes place after Rageblade's on-hit calculations. PASSIVE - WAY OF THE HUNTER ORDER OF OPERATIONS Way of the Hunter's crit-related effects are now going to wait for activation until any other effects that use critical hits are taken care of. This means that critical hits chance is not going to get doubled before Guinsoo's Rageblade calculates its on-hit damage.



