Watch Dogs: Legion Release Time: What Time Is Game Coming Out?

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion is one of the highly-anticipated video games of the year. It is the third instalment in the popular Watch Dogs series that promises to bring a range of new characters and plenty of gameplay improvements. The game is fast approaching its release and can be pre-loaded before it officially goes live. So, let us take a look at the game's release date and when can you start playing the game in your region.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion PC Requirements: Release Date, Download Size & More

Watch Dogs: Legion release date

Watch Dogs: Legion will be launched on Thursday, October 29. Initially, the video game will be available across current-generation gaming consoles including the Xbox One, PS4, along with Google Stadia, and Windows PC platforms. The open-world title will also be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series / Series S consoles as a launch title when they come out later this year.

Also Read | Fortnite Witch Shack Locations: How To Complete The Fortnitemares Challenge?

Watch Dogs: Legion release time

Now that you know the release date, you must be asking yourself what time is Watch Dogs: Legion coming out?

Watch Dogs: Legion will be coming out on October 29 at 12:01 A.M. ET. As for those residing in Europe, Asia, Japan, and Korea, the game is expected to drop at around 12:01 AM in their local time. However, as we have mentioned earlier, the game will initially release only on the PS4, Xbox One, and Uplay on PC. The Epic Games Store version of the game for PC platforms will be available starting 11 AM.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed Again: Check Out The Reason For The Delay And The New Release Date

Watch Dogs: Legion pre-load

If you are looking to dive into the action right when it releases, you can actually pre-load the game on your system. However, you need to make sure that you have already pre-ordered the game for your respective platform. Once you have pre-ordered the game, you will be able to pre-load it. As for gamers on the Stadia platform, you don't need to bother downloading the game beforehand.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available in different editions which include the Standard Edition, Gold Edition, UPLAY+ Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Collector's Edition.

Also Read | Xbox Fridge Sent To Snoop Dogg And IJustine; Get Xbox Fridge Price And Giveaway Details

Image credits: Ubisoft