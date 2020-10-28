Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed Again: Check Out The Reason For The Delay And The New Release Date

CD Projekt Red's open-world cyber-thriller Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly one of the most anticipated video games of the year. The action RPG had been scheduled to come out on November 19 this year; however, it now appears that the release has been pushed to a later date.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Going Gold And Release Date; Everything You Need To Know

Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again

CD Projekt Red has recently released a statement informing fans that its ambitious open-world title Cyberpunk 2077 won't be releasing on November 19. The developers also explained the exact reason behind the delay. According to the statement, the developers were facing issues shipping the various versions of the video game title involving the current-generation and next-generation gaming consoles, along with the Google Stadia and Windows PC versions. It further stated that the launch will require the team to prepare and test out a total of nine different versions of the video game which would be a major challenge at the moment. This involves testing the compatibility between the Xbox One/Series X and Xbox Series S/Series X, PlayStation 4/Pro compatibility on PS5, Windows PC and Stadia platforms while working from home.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Map Leaked On Reddit; See The Upcoming Game's Map Right Here

Cyberpunk 2077 release date

Cyberpunk 2077 is now set to release on December 10, 2020. The video game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, along with Microsoft Windows and Google Stadia. Additionally, it will also be available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

This is the third time that developers have delayed the cyber-thriller, which was originally scheduled to release earlier this year in April. However, in an effort to improve the title and make a few changes, the date had to be shifted to September 17. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the launch was finally moved to November 19.

Also Read | Arch Motorcycle's Method 143 Bike Model To Show Up In 'Cyberpunk 2077'?

However, despite all the delays, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be one of the highly-anticipated gaming titles of 2020 and it's also shaping up to be the quirkiest video games to launch this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world cyber-thriller which is set in the Night City, a megalopolis that has a deep obsession with fame, power, and body modification. Gamers will get to play as V, a mercenary outlaw who is running wild in the city with a goal to secure a one-of-a-kind implant that will lead to his immortality. Players will also be able to experiment with all sorts of character customization in the game.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077's New Trailer Ft Keanu Reeves Played During NBA Finals Game 1

Image credits: Cyberpunk