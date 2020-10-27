Watch Dogs: Legion PC Requirements: Release Date, Download Size & More

Watch Dogs: Legion is going to be launched on October 29, 2020, and only a few days are remaining for the big release. However, not everyone will be receiving the game at the same time. According to the official statement, Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion will see a staggered release schedule as per the regions. But, the game is available for Early Access and you can obtain it from today digitally. This is the reason why many gamers are wondering about Watch Dogs: Legion PC requirements. If you have been wondering about the same to prepare your computer for the much-awaited game, then here is all you need to know about it.

Watch Dogs: Legion PC requirements

Watch Dogs: Legion system requirements (Minimum)

OS - Windows 10 (x64)

CPU - Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GeForce GTX 1650

VRAM - 4 GB

RAM - 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space - 45 GB

Ubisoft Account is a must to play the game

Watch Dogs: Legion system requirements (Recommended)

OS - Windows 10 (x64)

CPU - Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/GeForce GTX 1660 Super

VRAM - 6 GB

RAM - 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space - 45 GB

Ubisoft Account is a must to play the game

Watch Dogs: Legion Size

Watch Dogs: Legion Download PC:

Physical version - 6.19 GB patch.

Digital version - 40.4 GB download

Final installation size - 45 GB with an additional 20GB for the optional HD textures.

Watch Dogs: Legion Languages Supported

Audio: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Russian, Japanese

Text: Spanish (Latam), Dutch, Polish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Arabic

Local language packs will be available for all versions and platforms on launch day and are an additional download between 4GB-5.2GB.

Watch Dogs: Legion release date

Players residing in North America will be able to get Watch Dogs: Legion at 12:01 AM EST on October 29, 2020. On the other hand, players from Europe, Asia, Japan, and Korea can expect the game at 12:01 AM in their local time. The timing is set for platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, Uplay on PC, and Google Stadia versions of the game, however, Epic Games Store version of Watch Dogs: Legion will be available from 11 AM onwards.

