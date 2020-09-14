What Is Fortnite Battle Breakers? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Fortnite is pretty well known for its crossovers. Fortnite season 4 itself is a huge crossover with Marvel. In the past, Fortnite has had crossovers with the likes of DC, Star Wars, and lots more. Battle Breakers is also developed by Epic, the same as Fortnite. Therefore, the crossover was bound to happen. Battle Breakers have made their way into Fortnite previously, but only in PvE campaign mode by Fortnite, Save the World. Fortnite iconic skins like Jess, Ramirez, and Kyle could be unlocked in Battle Breakers. Razor and Kurohomura could be unlocked in Fortnite.

Also read: Midas Flopper And Vendetta Flopper: Legendary Items In Season 4 Fortnite

Battle Breakers in Fortnite

Shiina BR, a trusted source for Fortnite leaks, is responsible for this information. The account tweeted, "As already teased by the Battle Breakers account a few hours ago, the game gets another Fortnite crossover. This time we will probably see skins like Razor in the Battle Royale Item Shop, too".

As already teased by the Battle Breakers account a few hours ago, the game gets another Fortnite crossover.



This time we will probably see skins like Razor in the Battle Royale Item Shop, too. pic.twitter.com/VAgIB7MInR — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 8, 2020

This gave hope to the players that this time around the crossover is likely to happen in Battle Royale mode rather than just Save the World mode. This information did come true and Battle Breakers have finally made their way inside Fortnite again as the skins for Razor, Bachii, and Kurohomura are available for players to purchase from the Fortnite item store. This time around the content is not exclusive to the PvE mode, Save The World, only, it is also available for the Battle Royale players to use.

Also read: Who Is Dominic Fike? Know The Artist Featured In The Fortnite Party Royale Concert

Not to flex, but I just got Razor and Kurohomura pic.twitter.com/8V5CeshGfu — Swag Fish (@SwagFish03) September 13, 2020

About Battle Breakers

Battle Breakers is also developed by Epic games. It's a passion project and is available to play on Android, iOS, and PC. Battle Breakers is a cartoon-themed (Fortnite-esque) Hero collector, Turn-Based, and Action RPG game. Players have to assemble a team of superheroes to fight against the monsters from space and rescue the heroes trapped in the Technomagic Crystal. The main aim of the game is to save the kingdom. The players will come across big bosses and epic brawls and to go toe to toe with them, they will have to assemble the perfect team and players can have up to 100 heroes in their arsenal.

Also read: Fortnite Creative Codes: Top Creative Maps And Their Island Codes

How to play Battle Breakers

Battle Breakers is available on Android, iOS, and PC for the players to play. However, there are some system requirements for the devices in order to run the game. These are as follows

Android: 1GB ram, Android OS 5.0 and up

iOS: Requires iOS 13 or higher

PC: Windows 7 64-bit, Quad-core Intel or AMD processor, 2.5 GHz or faster, NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD series card or higher, 4 GB RAM

Also read: Fortnite To Unveil New Travis Scott Skin? Check Out New Fortnite Leaks Here

Promo image source: Battle Breakers Twitter handle