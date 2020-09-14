Who Is Dominic Fike? Know The Artist Featured In The Fortnite Party Royale Concert

American singer and rapper Dominic Fike has been making headlines since he became the featured artist for Fortnite Party Royale concert. The 24-year-old singer was featured live on September 12 at 5:00 PM ET in Fortnite’s Spotlight concert series. Fortnite has recently introduced a new live concert series as part of its Party Royale event. The live concert series in the game is called Spotlight.

Dominic Fike became the first featured artist in the Spotlight series which is expected to feature many other musical artists in the future. Dominic Fike presented his debut studio album What Could Possibly Go Wrong. The highly successful album was released on July 31 and has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from fans. However, if you are wondering “Who is Dominic Fike?”, know all about him here.

Who is Dominic Fike?

According to a report in HITC magazine, the artist is signed to Columbia Records, the American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment and Se Lavi Productions. Columbia Records has also signed highly popular artists such as Louis Tomlinson, Polo G and the musical band One Direction. Dominic Fike was born in 1995 in Naples, Florida and wasn’t a well-known figure in the music industry up till 2015.

The singer shot up to fame when he signed a contract with Columbia for $4 million and his single 3 Nights became a hit. The song had previously topped the charts in Australia and the United Kingdom. However just as his career had started to take off, Dominic landed in jail.

Why did Dominic Fike go to jail?

Dominic Fike was reportedly charged with a house arrest for battery of a police officer in 2016. But, when things got worse in 2017, the singer was sent to prison for violating the terms of the house arrest. In a candid interview with Complex magazine, the singer opened up about his experience of serving time and jail. He also revealed how he made music while he was still in prison.

Dominic described his time in jail as an interesting situation which had given him a different perspective of life and sparked a new way of writing music. The rapper reportedly used to bang on the sink to experiment with sounds as no instrument was available in prison. So far the 24-year-old has made one studio album What Could Possibly Go Wrong, and extended the play Don’t Forget About Me, Demos.

What is Dominic Fike net worth?

According to a report on Celebrity net worth, Dominic Fike has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand USD which comes up to 3.6 Cr in INR. The singer has over 3.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His incredible music can also be found on iTunes, Apple Music, SoundCloud and Tidal.

Here are some Dominic Fike Songs

3 Nights

Açai Bowl

Rollerblades

Phone Numbers with Kenny Beats

Hit Me Up with Omar Apollo and Kenny Beats

Chicken Tenders

Politics & Violence

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

