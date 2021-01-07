What Is K/D In Fortnite? How To Check Your K/D And Compare With Friends?

Epic Games' Fortnite has risen to become one of the biggest free-to-play battle royale games in existence. The online multiplayer game is played by millions around the world including several eSports players and popular streamers. And if you regularly play Fortnite, it is likely that you must have heard players brag about their overall K/D ratio in the game. So, let us tell you what it actually means and how you can check your own K/D ratio to compare it with your friends.

What is K/D in Fortnite?

K/D is essentially a player's Kill/Death ratio in matches. One may be tempted to view these stats after they have secured a good number of kills in the battle royale. However, if you have delivered poor performances in matches, getting constantly killed by the enemies, you may still want to look at your K/D ratio. This will help you understand and analyse your overall performance in matches against your peers.

What is a good K/D?

While there will be a difference of opinion on what is considered a good K/D ratio in Fortnite, anything around 1.0 can be considered average. However, most of the experienced players generally have above 2.0 K//D ratio.

How to check your Fortnite K/D ratio?

Step 1: Load the game on your phone.

Step 2: Head over to the 'Career' section from the main menu.

Step 3: Click on the 'Profile' button.

Step 4: Under 'Match Type', you can check out your complete stats. Here, you can view your stats for Solos, Duos, Squads, and LTM.

Using Fortnite Tracker to check your Fortnite K/D ratio

Alternatively, players can also check their Fortnite K/D by heading over to the Fortnite Tracker website which can be accessed at this link. Once you are on the website, you simply need to enter your Gamertag under the 'Find Your Fortnite Stats' field. The resulting page will display your overall K/D ratio in Fortnite. You can also check your KD ratio for a certain match type by scrolling down on the page.

The website is known to provide accurate stats and data for every profile. Fortnite Season 5 is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android platforms.

