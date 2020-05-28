What Is The Rarest Skin In Fortnite And How Rare Is The Recon Expert?

There are numerous Fortnite skins that are fairly easy to come by, but there are some that you might see just once or twice in all your time in the Battle Royale game. Check out the rarest skin to ever grace the game.

Also Read | Free Fire Update: OB22 Patch Notes Add New Character Wolfrahh And A Pet

What is the rarest skin in Fortnite?

Recon Expert is an incredibly rare skin in Fortnite. It was released in October 2017. It's a basic skin that was added when Fortnite Battle Royale was fairly new so only a handful of people had purchased it. The item was available for 1,200 V-Bucks at the time.

Also Read | Fortnite Patch Notes 12.61: Mini-map And New Cosmetics Set To Arrive

How rare is the Recon Expert?

The Recon Expert Fortnite skin was first added in the Fortnite item shop on October 30, 2017. It’s been over two and a half years since it first appeared in the game. The skin was again added in the shop on November 12, the same year, before disappearing, never to be seen again.

The Recon Expert only gained its legend status among fans as it was never offered for purchase again. It's not the appearance that makes the skin so desirable, but rather how difficult it has been for fans to get one. On the contrary, every other Fortnite skin was eventually offered in rotation. So the only way for someone to have this rare skin was to have played Fortnite when it first came out in 2017. The skin later turned into a badge proving its “OG” status in the game.

Also Read | How To Get Aimbot On Fortnite For PS4 And Other Gaming Consoles?

Recon Expert available in stores now

Now that most of Fortnite players want to get their hands on the classic skin, Epic Games has finally brought back a new Fortnite skin style for Recon Expert with a new update. The skin can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks (same price as launch) and it comes with a variant. It is now also available without a hat.

Like every other skin, the Recon Expert will only be available for purchase for a limited time. It is believed that the skin will disappear by the next Fortnite shop reset. So, users who are interesting in purchasing this rare item can grab it before the reset. The skin was secretly added to the shop without formal announcements.

Also Read | Fortnite Patch Notes 12.60: End-of-Season Event, New Content, And Skins

Image credits: Fortnite Insider