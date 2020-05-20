Fortnite Patch Notes 12.60: End-of-Season Event, New Content, And Skins

Fortnite servers were recently taken offline to implement the latest patch 12.60 for the popular battle royale title. Luckily, the server downtime has finally come to an end, as a number of fresh details are starting to emerge out of the patch notes.

Infiltration was said to be the latest Spy Games playlist to be added to the game. However, developers have announced plans to hold the Spy Games LTM, which tasks players with extracting the Intel Case from the defending team's turf or prevent the case from reaching the destination of the invading team.

A number of Fortnite fans have also revealed some new secrets by going through the update files. These include the Shimmer Specialist skins and Renegade Shadow, along with Storm the Agency Fortnite challenges. There are also reports suggesting that the new season may end with flooding the island.

Fortnite patch notes 12.60

Spy Games LTM

Operation Infiltration will be the new Spy Games playlist to be added to the game. Players can extract the Intel case turf of the defending team or prevent the case from reaching the destination of the invading team.

Battle Pass Decisions

Fornite has given a reminder to the fans to finish up the Challenges for this season’s Battle Pass characters. Once the season comes to an end, players will no longer have access to the Ghost and Shadow variants for the characters. Players can also lock in their look for Maya.

Dynamic Resolution for iOS

For iOS users, developers have added a new opt-in feature which will allow users to reach their targeted framerate. Dynamic Resolution will adjust the game's resolution automatically to maintain the targeted framerate. Players can also turn the Dynamic Resolution on or off from the Video Settings menu on the iOS platform.

Party Royale Update

The Grappler and Jetpack are also set to arrive. Developers have also made some refinements to a number of existing attractions.

PC Controller Adjustments coming next week

Developers have also given fans a look at the next update which is set to come out next week. It will bring some controller adjustments to PC users.

Doomsday event: Fritter

According to a popular data miner called iFiremonkey, there is an in-game file titled 'Fritter' which is said to be linked with the Doomsday device situated at The Agency. It has been rumoured that fans may also get the end-of-season Doomsday event.

New Skins sets and Wraps with Fortnite update 12.60

New Skins

New Wraps

New pickaxe

The new skins ingame!

