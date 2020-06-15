What Is Xbox LGBT Pride Month? What Percent Of Xbox Users Are LGBT?

XBox Series X is amongst the much-awaited gaming consoles that players are waiting for. The Xbox 360, Xbox One and more have been successfully winning the market with their incredible gaming interface and features, and now it is not long when this new console in the Xbox family will come in the market. Amid all of this, Microsoft's Xbox has introduced a new theme called the Xbox LGBT Pride Month. This has made the Xbox community happy to be a part of it. However, many people are wondering why is Xbox celebrating LGBT Pride Month and what is it all about. If you are amongst one of them, here is all about it.

Why is Xbox celebrating LGBT Pride Month?

Xbox is celebrating the LGBT Pride Month for its users worldwide. Reports online suggest that the gaming community of Microsoft's Xbox franchise have around 80 per cent of players who belong to the proud community of LGBTQ+. This is the reason why Xbox has introduced its players with this new and beautiful theme and a custom Xbox One console.

What is Xbox LGBT Pride Month?

In support of gender equality and to celebrate Pride Month, Xbox started out with a celebration for the LGBT members of its community. The game console company is reportedly going to make all account avatars transgender for the whole month of June. Yes, that is completely true and the gamers from all across the globe are happy and excited for this Pride Month. To show support, gamers are reportedly taking selfies wearing their most stylish drag outfit next to their Xbox gaming system and sharing it on different social media platforms

The Xbox's move to provide a custom Xbox one console for the Xbox LGBT Pride Month shows that the Microsoft-owned company is all in to support its gamers. This is why Sony PS4 has received a lot of backlash for not supporting the LGBT movement. It has also resulted in fans and users of Xbox bragging about their favourite game box online.

Apart from this, the competition for Xbox is no less as the PS5 Reveal Event recently created as much hype as its rival. While many users are waiting for PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles to come in the market, this initiative by Xbox can be considered to be another step in winning the hearts of its fans.

