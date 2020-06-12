When Will The Xbox Series X Come Out? Xbox Series X Release Date, Price And More

Xbox Series X is amongst the much-awaited gaming consoles that players are waiting for. Microsoft's Xbox Series X has been creating a lot of buzz since the first time it was announced. The Xbox 360, Xbox One and more have been successfully winning the market with their incredible gaming interface and features, and now it is not long when this new console in the Xbox family will come in the market.

However, the competition is no less as PS5 Reveal Event recently created as much hype as its rival. While many users are waiting for these gaming consoles to come in the market, some are wondering when the Xbox Series X will come out. If you are wondering the same, we will help you to end your confusion.

When will Xbox Series X come out?

Do not be confused between Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Xbox One is amongst the latest consoles launched by Microsoft prior to Xbox Series X, which has not yet been released. The Xbox One was released on November 22, 2013, whereas other prior consoles, Xbox 360 and Xbox, were launched on November 22, 2005, and November 15, 2001, respectively.

Image courtesy: XBox official website

Xbox Series X Release date (Expected)

As per several reports, the much-awaited Xbox Series X is going to hit the market on Holiday 2020. This means that fans can make sure that the newest member of the Xbox family will make its grand entry on any date between October and December. However, fans are expecting the gaming console to be launched on November 22, 2020, as the previous two consoles Xbox One and Xbox 360 were also released on the same date in many countries.

Image courtesy: XBox official website

Xbox Series X price

The cost of the Xbox Series X has not been announced yet, however, pricing will be a key component to understand whether PS5 or Xbox Series X will perform better in the market. As per the reports, last time the Xbox One's price created a huge opportunity for Sony's PlayStation to enjoy a head start. Cost of the console, specifications offered in it and more determine the console supremacy as both Xbox and PlayStation have been providing quality products without any doubt.

