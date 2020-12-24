Fortnite Green Arrow Skin Set To Arrive With Next Fortnite Crew Pack

Epic Games continues to thrill fans with its surprising collaborations with franchisees and companies for its famed battle royale game, Fortnite. As part of these partnerships, we have seen numerous special outfits and cosmetics make their way to the online multiplayer game. Now, the gaming company has announced a brand new Green Arrow skin which will soon be available to the fans.

Also Read | Doublecross Fortnite Skin: When Will It Return To The Fortnite Item Shop?

Green Arrow skin to arrive in Fortnite

Inspired by Arrow, the new Green Arrow will be added to the game as part of the monthly Fortnite Crew Pack at the end of this month. Epic Games has confirmed that players will be able to get their hands on the skin on December 31 at 7 PM ET.

Never let the city down 🏹



Expert archer Green Arrow will join Fortnite Crew in January’s Pack featuring his iconic look. Get the Crew Pack on December 31 at 7 PM ET!



Learn more: https://t.co/IVmXWMtc6j pic.twitter.com/cDZvHnhdYh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 23, 2020

While the announcement clearly has the fans excited, it doesn't really come as a surprise as it was already leaked earlier. However, it is obviously good news for people who are keen on getting the Fortnite Crew. Epic Games released the first Fortnite Crew Pack with the launch of Fortnite Season 5, and it was able to attract a decent number of subscriptions.

Also Read | Fortnite Skins: List Of The Most Popular Outfits In The Battle Royale

For those looking to subscribe to the monthly Fortnite Crew subscription, they will be able to do so by paying $11.99 per month. Apart from the exclusive Crew Pack skins and cosmetics, it also provides access to the game Battle Pass and offers 1,000 V-Bucks every month. Players can utilize the V-Bucks to make further purchases from the Fortnite Item Shop.

Also Read | Fortnite 2.98 Update Patch Notes Bring Gameplay Improvements And Address Major Bugs

Fortnite is now set to enter Week 4 of Chapter 2, Season 5 and introduce the next batch of weekly challenges for all players. Players will be able to complete the weekly quests in Fortnite to earn XP and boost the new Battle Pass. If you haven't subscribed to the Fortnite Crew service, you can also get the Season 5 season pass by spending 950 V-bucks. Fortnite Season 5 is now available across various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android devices.

Also Read | Fortnite X-4 Stormwing Plane: Where To Find The X-4 Stormwing In Operation Snowdown?

Image credits: Epic Games