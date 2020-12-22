Fortnite 2.98 Update Patch Notes Bring Gameplay Improvements And Address Major Bugs

Epic Games has released a new Fortnite 2.98 update which is now live on servers. The latest update is available for all platforms and is significantly smaller as compared to the earlier patch. As part of the new Fortnite update, developers have made several gameplay improvements and optimized the title for gaming consoles.

However, the patch does not introduce any new items or content as it primarily focuses on addressing the bugs and other issues. Epic hasn't released the official patch notes on its website, however, the gaming company has been working on a number of major issues which can be found on its Community issues Trello page.

Fortnite patch notes 2.98

As mentioned earlier, Epic Games hasn't released the list of official patch notes on its website, but there are a bunch of general top issues listed on Trello page. Here's a look at all the top issues that are likely fixed:

Fortnite Crew Issues on Xbox – Content not received or removed from the account

Fortnite Crew errors on Samsung phones.

PS5 resolution outputting at 1080p instead of 4K on certain displays

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox

Cannot create system-level parties between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 when playing the game

Difficulty editing Banner using a controller

Banner icon would not update properly

Delay in sound effect audio

PlayStation fulfilment error message

Michonne Outfit visual issue with Cape Back Blings

The new Fortnite update 2.98 is live for all players across all platforms. The exact size of the download may vary for all platforms, however, it is fairly small in size.

Fortnite developers have also recently added a new Black Panther skin along with a Wakanda Forever emote. Players can unlock the Wakanda Forever emote by completing a number of Black Panther Quests. However, if you are looking to get the Black Panther skin, you will need to purchase it from the Fortnite Item Shop as part of the Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack. The pack also includes Captain Marvel and Taskmaster skins and it is available for $24.99.

Image credits: Epic Games