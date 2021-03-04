When Is Roblox Adding Voice Chat In Their Game? Know All Details Here

Roblox is one of the most popular online game creation platforms. Players can create games on the Roblox platform and share them with the community so other players can play their games as well. One common question people have regarding Roblox has been - when is Roblox adding voice chat? Read on to find out.

When is Roblox Adding Voice Chat to Their Game?

As reported by Comicbook.com, Roblox corporation has announced that they are going to incorporate a 'safe' voice chat feature into the game. The news was announced by a Roblox representative during a call with investors. Not a lot of details were revealed by the company, but it appears Roblox is trying to create a clean voice chat experience for its users. It's notable, however, that many companies have previously tried to develop a safe voice chat in their games and failed because moderating live voice chat is very difficult.

Roblox Voice Chat Release Date

As of now, there have been no specific dates or a timeline given by the Roblox corporation on when the voice chat feature is going to be released. Comicbook.com has reported that Roblox voice chat would be released 'soon', but didn't specify a time frame. They also mentioned that files for the voice chat software have been in the game as early as 2019, so the feature could be added anytime in the near future. The text chat is the main channel of communication in-game between the players, as of now.

About Roblox

Roblox is a highly popular game developed by the Roblox Corporation. Essentially, Roblox is a platform where game developers can design their own games, or the users can play games designed by other people. It's like an open-source game creation platform. There are already thousands of developed game modes that players can choose from. Also, players have the option to play this game with their friends online or by themselves through solo campaigns/missions.

Over the past few years, it has attracted a very large userbase of both developers and players who keep the Roblox community robust and alive. There are thousands of online forums for Roblox where players discuss the game. The game is available to play on Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Xbox One.

