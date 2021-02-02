Roblox Headless Glitch: How To Get A Headless Character In Roblox?

Roblox is one of the most popular online game creation platforms out there where players can create video games and share them with the community. While there are numerous titles to choose from, the platform also allows users to make various customizations to their in-game character. A lot of players have been asking about the Roblox Headless glitch and how it works. So, in this guide, we will show you how to use the Roblox glitch to make your character appear headless during games.

How to headless glitch in Roblox?

Users should note that this is not exactly a glitch, and it actually works by making changes to your game files. Here are the steps to get a headless character in Roblox:

Step 1: Locate the Roblox game location on your PC (Right-click on Roblox icon and select 'Open file location'.

Step 2: Open the Roblox game folder and click on 'Roblox Player'. Now, go to its file location.

Step 3: Open the 'content' folder and select 'avatar'.

Steps 4: Go to the 'heads' folder. Select all the files from this folder and move it a new folder. You can create a new folder on the desktop to store these files.

Step 5: Now, go to Roblox and start a new game.

Your character will no longer have a face. You should note that the character will only appear headless to yourself and not other users. Nonetheless, you can use this headless avatar for recording gameplays and livestreams.

How to appear faceless to other players in Roblox?

While you can't appear completely headless to other players, you can still have a faceless or no-face look by following these steps.

Step 1: Go to the Avatar shop and click on the ‘Featured Bundles’ tab.

Step 2: Search for the ‘City Life Woman’ bundle which is available for free. Once found, click on the bundle and get it.

Step 3: Now, go to your Avatar Editor, and click on the ‘Body’ tab.

Step 4: Choose ‘City Life Woman’ for the head.

Step 5: Under ‘Body’, click on ‘Skin Tone’ and set it to ‘Black’ colour for the head.

Step 6: Lastly, you can wear a 'Void Mask' to complete the no-face look.

Image credits: Roblox