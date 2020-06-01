Is It Illegal To Boot Someone Offline On Xbox? Know Details Here

Nowadays, the growth in science and technology has brought new possibilities in the lives of people. AI, UI, AR and more; the list keeps on growing with each passing day. Similarly, the gaming universe has grown significantly. However, some gamers jokingly boot someone offline on Xbox or other game boxes after a game. They do this by using the IP address of the opponent players to shut their network. Most of the time, this is done as a vengeful act.

Is it illegal to boot someone offline on Xbox?

As booting someone offline on Xbox has become one of the most frequent activities occurring around the world amongst the gaming community, it was important to create laws against it. Under the Information Technology Act, 2000, of India, it is illegal to boot someone offline or hack into someone's network. Booting is very illegal and unethical and if it happens to an Xbox user it is advised that they must unplug the router and leave it off for a few days. Most importantly, a user must file a complaint to the local police station regarding the same and then call your ISP and request a new IP address.

Also, sometimes people have problems due to the lag in their Xbox, for the same, here is how to put Xbox One in Rest mode to avoid lags while playing a game. However, the Xbox One's Instant-on mode is considered to be a rest mode and is quite convenient for users. Here’s how you can enable Instant-on on your Xbox One console:

Step 1: Press 'Guide' on the controller.

Step 2: Go to 'System' and click on the 'Settings' option.

Step 3: Navigate to 'Power & Startup'.

Step 4: Under the 'Power Options', you need to highlight the Power mode, and press 'A' on your controller

Step 5: Here you can toggle between two options – 'Instant-on' and 'Energy-saving'. Select Instant-on to enable it.

However, the Energy-saving mode disables all the features available with Instant-on to save power. It is similar to turning off your Xbox One console when it’s not in use. When you use the Energy saving mode, it will turn off the console. In this mode, you wouldn’t be able to use voice commands to turn the system on, even if it has a Kinect.

