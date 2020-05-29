Where Are Shadow Safe Houses In Fortnite? Eliminate Henchman For Storm The Agency

The latest Fortnite update 12.61 has introduced fans to yet another set of challenges that needs to be completed before the current season winds down with a special Doomsday event. The game has a new challenge titled ‘Storm the Agency’, where one of the missions tasks players with eliminating henchmen at different safe houses. So, for players who are having trouble tracking down these Safe Houses in Fortnite, here's how you can locate them to complete the challenge.

Where are the Shadow Safe Houses in Fortnite?

Locating safe houses in Fortnite can be a bit tricky for some players especially due to their inconspicuous appearance; however, these locations have been a fixture of the Fortnite map since the start of this season. When you approach any of these Safe Houses, you will notice that they are just like any other structure in their appearance; however, you need to be cautious as all of the Shadow Safe Houses are swarming with AI henchmen. These are non-player characters and easy-to-kill AI enemies that function like Stormtroopers in the game. They patrol all the safe house locations on the map and start firing at players once they suspect them. There are a total of five Shadow Safe Houses scattered around the map. These are all the Safe Houses in Fortnite:

Pleasant Park Shadow Safe House Frenzy Farm East of Craggy Cliffs On the small island north of Misty Meadows South of Sweaty Sands

Image credits: GameSpot

*The Safe Houses do not appear as named locations on the map because they are just a landmark. You should also note that three of these Shadow Safe House locations are underground, and the names only appear once you enter them.

1. Fortnite Pleasant Park

To reach the Pleasant Park Shadow Safe House, you must land on the eastern edge of the Park. Once you are there, you should move towards the building which is closest to the road leading to this location. From there, you need to get into a portable toilet which is located at the back of the building. This will lead you to the hideout.

2. Fortnite Frenzy Farm

The next Shadow Safe House is towards the petrol station which is situated to the east of the main area of the farm. After dropping here, you need to locate a small brick building which is next to the petrol station. Go inside the building and enter the portable toilet to enter the Shadow Safe House.

3. Fortnite Craggy Cliffs

This Safe House is located on the top of a hill that is to the east of Craggy Cliffs. Head to the location and look for a dumpster. It isn't too far from the building and is right on top of this hill. Enter the dumpster to reach the hideout.

4. Fortnite Misty Meadows

This Shadow Safe House can be easily found as it isn't hidden on the map. The structure is located at the larger island on Lazy Lake, to the north of Misty Meadows. Once you reach this place, you will see a small house, which is the Shadow Safe House.

5. Fortnite Sweaty Sands

Just like the one at Misty Meadows, this place does not require you to find some secret passage. It is a normal building on the Fortnite map which is to the south of Sweaty Sands. Get inside to enter the Shadow Safe House.

Image credits: Epic Games