Why Did Fortnite Bring Back Recon Expert And How Long Will It Be In Item Shop?

After the latest Fortnite update, v12.60, Epic Games has brought back a new Fortnite skin style for Recon Expert. It is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite history and was recently added back into the battle royale shop. Here’s everything you need to know about the Recon Expert.

The Recon Expert Fortnite skin was first introduced in Fortnite on October 30, 2017, meaning it’s been over two and a half years since it first appeared in the item shop. The skin reappeared in the shop on November 12, 2017; however, it was the last time it was available on sale.

Why did Fortnite bring back Recon Expert?

Epic Games added the Recon Expert skin back discretely. The company did not even release a teaser or a tweet to notify fans that the skin was returning to the shop. As with most of the other rare skins that have made a comeback in the item store, developers have either shared a teaser tweet, or they have released a teaser image or a video to create some buzz around the release. However, it is likely that the cosmetic is back on sale to surprise the fans, as many thought that developers wouldn’t ever add the Recon Expert back into the item shop.

The Recon Expert is a very barebones skin which only gained its legend status within the Fortnite community because it was simply never offered for purchase for years. It's not the Recon Expert's appearance that makes it so desirable for fans, but rather how difficult it has been to obtain one. On the other hand, every other Fortnite skin was eventually offered up in the rotation.

How long will Recon Expert be in item shop?

While there are no official details on how long the Recon Expert will be available in the item shop for purchase, it is likely that it may be gone by the next Fortnite shop reset. For players who are keen on purchasing this rare item, it is best that you grab it before the reset. The skin features a white tank top, gloves, a number of dog tags, and a small hat. It is currently available for 1,200 V-bucks.

The Fortnite Item Shop gets updated every day with a number of items including skins, emotes, gliders, pickaxes, and other such cosmetics. These are generally items that have been released in the past.

Image credits: Barny | YouTube