Where Is Catty Corner Vault In Fortnite And How To Get The Access Keycard?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is finally live across all platforms. It introduces a new Battle Pass, an aqua-themed map, and tons of new features and rewards. As usual, the new season brings a new set of weekly challenges that players can complete to level up their Battle Pass and get all the exciting rewards during the season. The game is offering users 35,000 XP for completing every challenge.

Catty Corner is a new location that you can find on the re-worked map and is also the focus of one of this week’s challenges. Luckily, among all the Fortnite Season 3 challenges this week, the 'Catty Corner Vault' is one of the easiest tasks to complete.

Where is Catty Corner Vault?

Catty Corner can be easily found within Fortnite newest map. It is located towards the south-east corner, at the bottom of the mountains between the Lazy Lake, Retail Row and Misty Meadows. The place is divided into two sections. To the north side, you have an area that resembles a scrapyard, while there’s a gas station to the south.

You need to head towards the north side, then go to the west. Once you get there, you will find the vault lying in the compound of a small structure. Once you reach the location and find the vault, you will need a keycard to access the vault. This will be your next task.

How to get a Catty Corner Keycard in Fortnite?

At the Catty Corner, you will find a bunch of henchmen roaming around to protect the area. You will need to fight and eliminate them using your weapon. One of the henchmen (a strengthened kit boss), will have the keycard to this vault and will also be armed with a unique weapon. Keep firing until they drop their stash, including the keycard. After eliminating him, you need to grab the keycard and take it to the keypad which is placed outside the vault. Next, you need to swipe the keycard at the console to unlock the vault. Enter the vault to grab all the chests before getting back into the circle. This will complete the challenge.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube