Persona 4 Golden Answers: Complete Classroom Question-answer Guide

In Persona 4 Golden, teachers love to ask random questions that can actually grow your stats such as Knowledge and Expression. All you need to do is answer a series of questions that are asked in the classroom as part of the story. You can expect these questions early in the morning right when your school starts. However, you only get one chance to have the answers right, so it’s best that you always stay prepared.

When you answer correctly, it not only grows your Knowledge stat, but it also helps you gain opportunities for part-time jobs and earn rewards as you level up in the game. So, we have covered all the Persona 4 Golden question answers that will help you with the midterms and final exams throughout the game.

Persona 4 Golden answers – April

Q. What is the year before 1 AD called?

A. 1 BC

Q. The word “alphabet” comes from the word “alpha” and what another word?

A. Beta

Q. How many parts do you have in Murakami’s “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle?”

A. Three

Q. What was the first economic bubble incident in the world?

A. Tulip mania

Q. What is it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore from an exercise?

A. Overcompensation

Q. Which property of whole numbers does not exist?

A. Marriage numbers

Q. What is the greatest canyon in the solar system?

A. Valles Marineris

Persona 4 Golden answers – May

Q. Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese?

A. “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?

Mid-term 5/9

Q. What is it called when muscles grow after exercise?

Overcompensation

Q. What is the year before 1 A.D. called?

A. 1 B.C.

Mid-terms 5/10

Q. Which of these types of numbers does not exist?

A. Marriage numbers

Q. Who translated “I love you” as “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?”

A. Soseki Natsume

Mid-terms 5/11

Q. Who said “As soon as laws are necessary for men, they are no longer fit for freedom?”

A. Pythagoras

Q. Which of the following is the highest mountain in the solar system?

A. Olympus Mons

Q. Tell me how the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves was disproven?

A. Attendance logs

Persona 4 Golden answers – June

Q. What sport is “heikin-dai”?

A. Balance Beam

Q. Tell me what kind of exercise builds up lactic acid in the muscles?

A. Anaerobics

Q. Tell me what morale is?

A. Cheerfulness of a group

Q. What period did Japan first implement bonus pay?

A. Meiji

Q. What is identity?

A. Individuality

Q. Which one of these is the name of a real river?

A: Pis Pis River

Persona 4 Golden answers – July

Q. Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?

A. Pascal

Q. What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference too?

A. The U.S. Declaration of Independence

Q. What is the medical term for brainfreeze?

A. Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia

Q. Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of this specific kanji?

A. Kuukai

Q. Which line can a typhoon never cross?

A. The equator

Q. Tell me what makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards?

A. He has no mustache.

Finals 7/19

Q. What is morale?

A. Cheerfulness in a group

Q. What sport is “heikin-dai”?

A. Balance Beam

Finals 7/20

Q. Which kanji did Kobo make a mistake on?

A. The first option

Q. In which period did Japan first implement bonus pay?

A. Meiji

Finals 7/21

Q. Which king in a deck of cards is missing a mustache?

A. King of hearts

Q. Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?

A. Pascal

Finals 7/22

Q. Which one of these is the name of a real river?

A. Pis Pis River

Q. What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference to?

A. The U.S. Declaration of Independence

Persona 4 Golden answers – September and October

Q. Which of the following is a kigo for fall?

A. Brisk

Q. How short was history’s shortest war?

A. 40 minutes

Q. What do you call somebody who’s between ninety and one hundred years old?

A. A nonagenarian

Q. Do you know the answer?

A. Throat

Q. Which of these sports also uses an anchor?

A. Tug of war

Q. Did you know the answer?

A. The right edge

Q. Tell me what bird’s name means “coward” in English

A. Chicken

Q. What did Napoleon have invented?

A. Glass jars

Q. Do you know what vegetable was used to make the first Jack o’ Lantern?

A. Turnips

Q. What kind of fish was I talking about?

A. Ojisan

Mid-terms 10/14

Q. What part of the body contains the “Adam’s Apple”?

A. Throat

Q. Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?

A. The right edge

Midterms 10/15 (Day Two)

Q. How short was history’s shortest war?

A. 40 Minutes

Midterms 10/17 (Day Three)

Q. What is the Japanese name for “panda”?

A. Black and white bears

Q. Which bird is falsely known for being cowardly in the English phrase “to stick one’s head in the sand”?

A. Ostrich

Midterms 10/18 (Day Four)

Q. What was the name of the Wasan textbook that came out in the Edo period?

A. Math Girl

Q. What did Napoleon have invented?

A. Glass Jars

Midterms 10/19 (Day Five)

Q. Which season is the adjective “brisk” a kigo for?

A. Fall

Q. What is “Dragon’s Blood”?

A. Plant Resin

Persona 4 Golden answers – November and December

Q. Tell me what the “figure” in “figure skating” refers to?

A. Geometric Shapes

Q. Which country do you think the South Pole belongs to?

A. No country

Q. What desert is the Welwitschia from?

A. Namib

Q. Is that even in a textbook? The roots of “bridal”? What?

A. Bride ale

Q. Do you know what an “atlas” is?

A book of maps

Q. 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… what is this sequence called?

A. Fibonacci Sequence

Q. There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who’s buried in the biggest one?

A. Khufu

Q. Which one of these is considered a “rice cake”?

A. Mochi

Persona 4 Golden answers – January and February

Q. Tell me, what are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi?

A. An Orange

Q. “Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean?

A. Bury the Demons

Q. In the Thai and Vietnamese Zodiacs, which animal is used in the place of the rabbit?

A. Cat

Q. European snow in spring…? Do you know?

A Red

Q. What’s the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte?

A. Petabyte

Q. What colour were the pyramids originally?

A. White

Advancement Finals Exam 2/6

Q. The word “alphabet” comes from the words “alpha” and what another one?

A. Beta

Q. How was the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves disproven?

A. Attendance logs

Advancement Finals Exam 2/7

Q. What drink name means “bury demons”?

A. Toso

Q. What is the medical term for brainfreeze?

A. Sphenopalatine Ganglioneuralgia

Advancement Finals Exam 2/8 (Day Three)

Q. What is the Japanese Zodiac equivalent to the “cat” in the Thai and Vietnamese Zodiacs?

A. Rabbit

Q. What vegetable was first used to make Jack o’ Lanterns?

A. Turnips

Advancement Finals Exam 2/9 (Day Four)

Q. What colour were the pyramids when they were first built?

A. White

Q. What gets mixed with snow in Europe that sometimes causes it to turn red?

A. The Sahara Desert Sand

Image credits: Persona Lab | YouTube