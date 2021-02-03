Where Is The Burst Quad Launcher In Fortnite? Know Location Details

Fortnite has recently rolled out a new update called the Fortnite update V15.30. This new Fortnite update comes with pretty cool gameplay changes and some new weapons as well including the Chag Cannon, Burst Quad Launcher and the Frozen SMG. However, players are especially wondering where is the Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is the Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite?

The Burst Quad Launcher is an adaptation of the old Quad Launcher, and it consists of four tubes that throw rockets out on the opponents. Nevertheless, to get the Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite, players have to start earning some gold coins specifically 600 Gold. Once you fulfil this requirement, you need to find an NPC (similar to all the weapons) called Fishstick. This non-playable character can be found in two locations on the map. The Fortnite Fishstick locations include Coral Castle and Craggy Cliffs. As soon as you find him, just interact and he will ask you to purchase the item.

Full list of bug fixes coming in Fortnite update v15.30:

General

Difficulty editing Banner with a controller.

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox.

The Child Back Bling blocking vision when players aim down sights.

Jumpshot Outfit missing its facial hair.

Sound effect audio delay.

Battle Royale

Matchmaking doesn’t start if an unreadied player leaves early.

Receiving damage mid-air when falling inside a car.

OG Bear vehicle temporarily booted.

Zero Point healing effect temporarily disabled.

Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.

Creative Mode

Prop holograms become invisible in certain situations for Xbox Creators.

“Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory.

Save the World

Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

Eliminating Takers not counting towards the “Eliminate: They Came from the Mist” Ventures quest.

Mobile Top Issues

Motion Axis setting stuck on “Roll” on Nintendo Switch.

RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.

