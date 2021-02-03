Where Is The Chug Cannon In Fortnite? Know Chug Cannon Location

Fortnite update V15.30 was dropped just a few hours back and it comes with pretty cool gameplay changes. The new update also introduces its players with new weapons such as the Chug Cannon, Burst Quad Launcher and the Frozen SMG. However, players are especially wondering where is the Chug Cannon in Fortnite. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is the Chug Cannon in Fortnite?

The Chug Cannon is an adaptation of the bandage bazooka which allows you to shoot your teammates and help them get healed in the game. Nevertheless, to get the Chug Cannon in Fortnite, players have to start earning some gold bars specifically 600 Gold. Once you fulfil this requirement, you need to find an NPC (similar to all the weapons) called Remedy. This non-playable character can be found in two locations on the map. The Fortnite Remedy locations include Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs. Mostly, players find him at the house on the hill north of Pleasant Park. As soon as you find him, just interact and he will ask you to purchase the item.

Full list of bug fixes coming in Fortnite update v15.30:

General

Difficulty editing Banner with a controller.

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox.

The Child Back Bling blocking vision when players aim down sights.

Jumpshot Outfit missing its facial hair.

Sound effect audio delay.

Battle Royale

Matchmaking doesn’t start if an unreadied player leaves early.

Receiving damage mid-air when falling inside a car.

OG Bear vehicle temporarily booted.

Zero Point healing effect temporarily disabled.

Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.

Creative Mode

Prop holograms become invisible in certain situations for Xbox Creators.

“Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory.

Save the World

Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

Eliminating Takers not counting towards the “Eliminate: They Came from the Mist” Ventures quest.

Mobile Top Issues

Motion Axis setting stuck on “Roll” on Nintendo Switch.

RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.

