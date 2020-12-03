Where Is The Razor Crest In Fortnite Season 5? Recover Mandalorian's Beskar Shoulder Pad

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has finally arrived, and just like any other season, it brings along a new set of weekly challenges for fans to complete. Completing the weekly challenges will allow players to level up their battle pass as quickly as possible. The latest season has also introduced The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda with the new battle pass. However, they can only be unlocked once you grind the Fortnite challenges.

As part of the first Mandalorian challenge, players are required to visit the Razor Crest location. This is essentially the Mandalorian's space ship that has landed in the sand and not a point of interest. However, the new Fortnite Season 5 map features a lot of changes, so it might be difficult for most players to find out the exact location of this space ship. So, let us quickly show you how to track down the Razor crest in Fortnite.

Where is the Razor Crest in Fortnite?

Razor Crest is located towards the southeast end of the new POI named Colossal Coliseum. You will find the space ship in the sands between this new area and the Lazy Lake. Once you drop at the location, you will receive a notification that the challenge has been completed. Completing the Razor Crest challenge will also reward you with the Mandalorian right shoulder Beskar pad.

This is one of the many challenges that players can complete in Week 1 of Fortnite Season 5. There are a bunch of challenges that players can complete to unlock cosmetics and earn XP. Epic Games has also introduced Bounties in Fortnite. It requires players to track down and defeat other players in the game to earn Gold Bars and XP. Players are required to complete a total of five bounty contracts which will reward them with 55,000 XP.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

Image credits: YouTube | InTheLittleWood